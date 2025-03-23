First World Tennis Esports Championships

The rapid rise of VR tennis showcases its potential as a mainstream esport. The World Tennis Esports Championships will mark a defining moment for competitive VR sports.”” — Gregory Gettinger

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Virtual Tennis Federation (www. IVTF .org) proudly announces the inaugural World Tennis Esports Championships, taking place in Las Vegas on September 10, 2025. This landmark event will bring together the world’s top 16 VR tennis players to compete for the first-ever VR Tennis World Champion title.Road to the ChampionshipThe final 16 players will qualify by the end of June through:National Champions: Winners of VR tennis leagues from Austria, Switzerland, Germany, India, Australia, UK & Ireland, Canada, and the USA.Tennis Esports Tour Top 8: The highest-ranked players from the global tour.Currently, the top 8 ranked players represent six nationalities, including two players each from the USA and the UK, along with competitors from India, Japan, France, and Canada.VR Tennis – A Growing Esports PhenomenonVR tennis has seen explosive growth, with player participation rising from 35,467 to 256,840 over the past year. As the sport gains traction, eight countries have launched national VR tennis leagues, offering structured competition for aspiring champions.The Esports Showdown in Las VegasThe World Tennis Esports Championships will be hosted at The Space in Las Vegas, a premier venue for esports events. Fans worldwide can watch the action via live streaming, witnessing elite VR tennis players battle for the title.The event is backed by major partners, including:MGM Group, Sportradar, ÖTV Austrian Tennis Federation, AEL (Australian Esports League), First Coast Esports Alliance, GameForYou,NoScope GamingA Vision for EsportsThe International Virtual Tennis Federation (IVTF) is dedicated to advancing competitive virtual sports. With its expanding global presence, IVTF aims to establish VR tennis as a premier esports discipline.Get Your TicketsFans can purchase tickets at to witness this historic event live.

