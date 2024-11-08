Landmark Volume "New Directions in Sex Therapy" Features Contribution from Renowned Psychologist Dr. Magdalena Fosse

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Routledge, a leading publisher in behavioral sciences, has released an influential edited volume titled " New Directions in Sex Therapy ." This seminal volume, now in its third edition, brings together contributions from some of the most innovative thinkers in the field, including Magdalena Fosse, PsyD, PhD, a distinguished clinical psychologist, sexologist, certified sex therapist, and author based in the Boston area.Dr. Fosse, known for her expertise in polyamory and consensual nonmonogamy (CNM), contributes a chapter that explores nonmonogamy from the psychodynamic perspective. In her chapter, Dr. Fosse highlights the importance of an in-depth understanding of non-normative relationship structures. "To understand the complex dynamics of polyamory and CNM, we must go beyond the descriptive focus on differences between monogamy and nonmonogamy, or the focus on how monogamous clients can foray into nonmonogamy in an ethical manner," she writes. "Making concurrent relationships work and thrive requires an ongoing investment. Every relationship is different, regardless of how many people are involved. All are complex, dynamic systems governed by conscious choices as well as unconscious motivations," she adds.Her work in this volume reflects her ongoing commitment to expanding the boundaries of sex therapy and relationship counseling."New Directions in Sex Therapy" addresses a wide range of contemporary issues in sexual health and relationships, offering fresh perspectives and practical approaches for clinicians. The volume is an essential resource for sexologists, sex therapists, couple and family therapists, and mental health professionals working with sexual and intimacy issues presenting in diverse relationship structures."I'm honored to be part of this groundbreaking collection," says Dr. Fosse. "As our understanding of human sexuality and relationships continues to evolve, it's crucial that we as therapists evolve with it. This volume represents a significant step forward in our field."Dr. Fosse, who serves as the president of the Psychodynamic Couples and Families Institute of New England (PCFINE), contributes her wealth of clinical experience and research. Her work in this volume builds on her previous publications, including The Many Faces of Polyamory: Longing and Belonging in Concurrent Relationships, and her ongoing efforts to promote understanding and acceptance of nonnormative relationship models."New Directions in Sex Therapy" is now available through Routledge and major booksellers. For more information about Dr. Fosse's work or to schedule an interview, check her website drfosse.com , or contact her at drfosse@gmail.comAbout Dr. Magdalena Fosse : Dr. Magdalena Fosse is a clinical psychologist, sexologist, and certified sex therapist based in the Boston area, Massachusetts. She specializes in polyamory and consensual nonmonogamy (CNM) and serves as the president of the Psychodynamic Couples and Families Institute of New England. Dr. Fosse is a respected voice in the field of sex therapy and relationship counseling, known for her innovative approaches to diverse relationship structures.

