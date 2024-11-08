Anna Skarbek recognised at IGCC 2024 Awards

Climateworks Centre CEO Anna Skarbek was nominated for the Chair’s Award, ‘Individual Advancing the Cause of Climate Investment’ at the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) Summit, which took place on Thursday, 7 November.

The IGCC Climate Leaders Awards acknowledge individuals’ outstanding commitment, innovation and leadership in tackling the pressing challenges of climate change within their respective domains.

Nominees included Sean Kidney, CEO of Climate Bonds Initiative and The Honourable Matt Kean, Chair of the Climate Change Authority who took home the award on the night.

Ms Skarbek acknowledged the backing of Climateworks’ experts and supporters. Climateworks is a for-purpose not-for-profit focused on accelerating action towards net zero emissions.

‘It is an honour to be a nominee alongside Matt Kean and Sean Kidney. It takes a village forge pathways to a sustainable future where governments, industries and investors play pivotal roles,’ she said.

‘I share this recognition with my Climateworks colleagues and our donors and supporters. The journey to climate resilience needs to continue at speed and scale. We welcome new partnerships to expand our impact and bring actionable solutions to life across more sectors.’

Anna Skarbek has led Climateworks since its inception in 2009, with considerable private and public sector knowledge as an experienced non-executive director, investment banker, policy advisor and lawyer.

Celebrating 15 years at the forefront of climate solutions, Climateworks acts as a trusted advisor to decision-makers in finance, corporates and government.

Climateworks, with BNP Paribas, developed the first forward-looking green equities index for the ASX300, which was named ‘Innovation of the Year’ at the 2022 IGCC Finance Awards.

Climateworks is driving efforts to establish credible corporate transition plans to support industry in aligning their strategies with climate goals.

These transition plans are key to setting measurable pathways businesses can follow, ensuring that climate commitments translate into actionable, impactful changes.

Additionally, Climateworks is supporting Australia’s superannuation sector – one of the largest segments of Australia’s investment market – in adopting investment practices that consider both the risks and opportunities associated with climate change.

By championing reforms to Your Future, Your Super , Climateworks is helping funds to adapt their strategies, empowering them to support a sustainable economy while protecting members’ interests for the future.

Climateworks continues to play an active role in creating viable climate-aligned investment options and guiding influential financial sectors toward a sustainable future.

