Craters & Freighters Phoenix Introduces Custom EV and Lithium-Ion Battery Crates for Electric Vehicles

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craters & Freighters Phoenix is proud to announce the launch of its specialized battery and hazardous materials compliant crates, designed to meet the complex needs of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and the broader industrial supply chain. As the demand for EVs and lithium-ion batteries continues to surge, the need for secure, compliant, and reliable transport solutions has never been greater.



The custom-designed battery and hazmat-compliant crates from Craters & Freighters Phoenix are engineered for the highest levels of safety and compliance. These crates offer protection not only for lithium-ion batteries but also for other hazardous materials, ensuring secure handling and transport while meeting strict regulatory requirements.



"We are thrilled to bring this innovative packaging solution to the Phoenix market," said Sumit Walia, Owner. "Our battery and UN-compliant crates address a critical need for industries handling sensitive and potentially hazardous materials. By offering a safe, compliant, and customizable option, we aim to simplify logistics for our customers while supporting sustainable and responsible transport practices."



KEY FEATURES OF CRATERS & FREIGHTERS’ CUSTOM EV AND LITHIUM-ION BATTERY CRATES INCLUDE:

• Enhanced Safety: Shock-absorbing and fire-resistant materials meet UN packaging standards for the safe transport of lithium batteries and hazardous materials.

• Regulatory Compliance: Designed to meet or exceed DOT, IATA, and IMDG standards for lithium-ion batteries and hazardous materials, utilizing UN-compliant packaging for the safe transport of dangerous goods.

• Temperature Control Options: While not a requirement for UN-rated packaging of lithium batteries, temperature control may be considered in specific cases to ensure the safe transport of sensitive materials.

• Custom Fit and Design: Tailored to specific battery sizes and configurations, each crate design undergoes a rigorous and detailed UN package design and testing process. These crates are not interchangeable and can only be used for the specific sizes and weights they were tested for. Custom fit is possible, but testing and design must be completed for each unique size and configuration.

• Eco-Friendly Solutions: Incorporates recyclable and sustainable materials to align with green logistics initiatives.



Craters & Freighters Phoenix specializes in providing custom crating, packing, and shipping solutions for high-value, sensitive, and oversized items. With this new product line, the company continues its commitment to innovation and adaptability, serving a wide range of industries, from automotive and aerospace to technology and medical.



For more information about Craters & Freighters Phoenix’s battery and hazmat-compliant crates, please contact:

Mark Thomsen

Craters & Freighters Phoenix

480-966-9929

mark.thomsen@cratersandfreighters.com



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS PHOENIX:

Craters & Freighters Phoenix is a trusted provider of custom crating and logistics solutions for businesses and individuals. With expertise in handling fragile, oversized, and hazardous materials, the company offers a full suite of services, including export-compliant crating, moisture-resistant packaging, and temperature-controlled transport.

