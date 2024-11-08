Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces Closure of State Executive Branch Offices on November 29, 2024, and Administrative Leave
GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF STATE EXECUTIVE BRANCH OFFICES ON NOVEMBER 29, 2024, AND ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE
November 7, 2024
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., recently announced the full closure of State Executive Branch offices on Friday, November 29, 2024, in recognition of the upcoming holiday season. All salaried state employees are granted administrative leave for this day and essential public services will remain operational as needed. Additional administrative leave is also available for employees on either Tuesday, December 24, 2024, or Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
“The holiday season is an essential time to spend with family and friends, especially as schools are closed. Black Friday is an important day for small businesses across our state,” said Governor Green. “As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to take this time to rest, enjoy quality time with loved ones and support local businesses across our islands. By shopping local, we help sustain our communities, strengthen our economy and preserve the unique spirit of Hawai‘i.”
State employees in essential roles, such as those in law enforcement, fire services, corrections and emergency management, will be able to schedule administrative leave at an alternative date to ensure uninterrupted public service.
For more information, employees may contact their department heads or the Department of Human Resources Development.
A copy of the Executive Memorandum can be found here.
