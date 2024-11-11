Global IT Professional Services Market Set For 9.9% Growth, Reaching $1,348.26 Billion By 2028

IT Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

IT Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The IT professional services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1348.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The IT professional services market has seen robust growth in recent years, projected to increase from $845.56 billion in 2023 to $923.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This historic growth is attributed to the surge in mobile device usage, escalating cybersecurity concerns, outsourcing trends, support for remote work, and the expansion of the Internet.

How Big Is the Global IT Professional Services Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The IT professional services market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, expected to reach $1,348.26 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth forecast is driven by the deployment of 5G networks, the expansion of IoT devices, the adoption of AR/VR technologies, enhanced support for remote work, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global IT Professional Services Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7919&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the IT Professional Services Market?

The rising frequency of cyberattacks is anticipated to drive growth in the IT professional services market. A cyberattack is a targeted and malicious effort by individuals, groups, or organizations to exploit weaknesses in computer systems, networks, or digital devices to gain unauthorized access, disrupt operations, steal sensitive data, or cause harm. IT professional services addressing cyberattacks include cybersecurity consulting, penetration testing, and incident response. These services support organizations in identifying vulnerabilities, establishing strong security strategies, and responding swiftly to incidents, fostering a proactive and resilient cybersecurity posture.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/it-professional-services-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The IT Professional Services Market Share?

Key players in the IT professional services market include Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Ernst & Young Global Limited, Oracle Corporation, KPMG International Ltd., Salesforce Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Fujitsu Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., DXC Technology Company,

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The IT Professional Services Market Size?

Leading companies in the IT professional services market are innovating solutions like enterprise AI frameworks to enhance their competitive edge. An enterprise AI framework is a holistic, structured approach that organizations use to implement AI solutions throughout their operations.

How Is the Global IT Professional Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Project-Oriented Services, ITO Services, IT Support And Training Services, Enterprise Cloud Computing Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By End-Use: Technology Companies, Consulting Companies, Marketing And Communication Companies, Other End-Users

North America: The Leading Region in the IT Professional Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the IT Professional Services Market?

IT professional services encompass the structured processes guided by established frameworks and best practices that organizations or specific divisions within enterprises use to design, deliver, operate, and manage IT solutions for clients.

The IT Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

Market size data for both historical and future periods

Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global IT Professional Services Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The IT Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into IT professional services market size, IT professional services market drivers and trends, IT professional services competitors' revenues, and IT professional services market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cloud Professional Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-professional-services-global-market-report

Financial Auditing Professional Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-auditing-professional-services-global-market-report

Professional Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.