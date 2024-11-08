Correctional Services confirms rearrest of Martin Jackson

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms that Martin Jackson has successfully been apprehended and returned to custody. This swift apprehension demonstrates the Department’s commitment in ensuring that all inmates serve their sentences as mandated by the courts.

The Department of Correctional Services is conducting a full investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the escape and to prevent future incidents. The inmate will now face additional criminal charges related to the escape.

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327 // enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za Website: www.dcs.gov.za

