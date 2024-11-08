Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae transfers heads of department

The Premier of the Free State, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, in her Opening of the Free State Legislature Address, vociferously echoed that to improve service delivery, government will instigate a process to rotate Heads of Department (HODs). The rotations, in their nature, are meant to encourage a more dynamic and innovative public sector. It is within this spirit, that the Premier, after a through consultation process with Heads of Department, resolved to transfer and rotate the Heads of Department (HODs) to the following departments respectively;

1. Mr. Ernest Mohlahlo Provincial Treasury

2. Adv. Tumelo Phahlo Department of Human Settlements

3. Ms. Mosa Masimene Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

4. Ms Masechaba Sesing Department of Health

5. Mr Godfrey Mahlatsi Provincial Accountant General

The HOD for Agriculture, Rural Development and Environmental Affairs Dr. Takisi Masiteng, consequently transferred to be the Premier’s Senior Advisor responsible for International Agreements on Agricultural issues, although this particular transfer is still subject to a litigation process.

The transfers and rotation of HODs, will invariably usher in a new management perspective, ensuring stability as well as effective governance and efficient provision of services. The Premier wishes to thank the HODs for understanding her vision and furthermore appreciates their cooperation in this process which is meant to strengthen the government of the 7th Administration. These transfers take effect as of 18 November 2024.

