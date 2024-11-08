Submit Release
Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong concludes 30-year freedom celebrations with visit to school for learners with specia needs in Durban, 8 Nov

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Mr. Kenny Morolong, alongside KZN local government and private sector representatives, will, tomorrow, 8th November 2024 conclude the province’s 30-year freedom celebrations with a visit to Scolar Amoris, a school for learners with special needs in Umzinto, Durban.

Scolar Amoris is a beneficiary of the MTN Connected Schools program.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by MEC for Education in KZN , Mr Sipho Hlomuka and 
Umdoni Municipality Mayor Cllr Mbali Cele-Luthuli

Media Programme:

•         08:00: Opening and Welcome by Mayor Cllr Mbali Cele-Luthuli
•         08:05: Remarks by KZN MEC of Education, Sipho Hlomuka  
•         08:20: Remarks by Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong
•         08:30: Vote of thanks by the SGC Representative, Ms Bonisile Shabane
Tour of the computer laboratory led by MTN Representatives

RSVP: Vuyo Gwala (073 250 5704) or Vasanthi Naidoo (072 245 6144)


Enquiries: William Baloyi – 083 390 7147
 

