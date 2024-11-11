Investment Banking Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Investment Banking Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The investment banking market size has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $131.25 billion in 2023 to $142.16 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including geopolitical stability and instability, industry consolidation, financial deregulation, the development of derivatives markets, and the emergence of private equity.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Investment Banking Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The investment banking market size is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $194.05 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the integration of sustainable finance and ESG principles, resilience planning and risk management, the rise of digital asset and cryptocurrency services, an emphasis on infrastructure investments, and ongoing activity in private equity.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Investment Banking Market?

The increase in capital requirements is anticipated to drive the growth of the investment banking market. Capital requirements refer to the regulatory mandates and guidelines established by financial authorities, which dictate the minimum amount of capital a bank must maintain to ensure financial stability and protect depositors and stakeholders. In response to heightened capital requirements, banks actively seek advisory services to optimize their capital structures to meet these standards. This often leads banks to initiate capital-raising efforts, with investment banks playing a crucial role, thereby contributing to revenue growth in the sector.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Investment Banking Market?

Key players in the investment banking market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, HSBC Holdings plc, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, Barclays plc, Deutsche Bank AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Raymond James Financial Inc., Nomura Holdings Inc., Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Stifel Financial Corp., Lazard Ltd., Evercore Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Houlihan Lokey Inc., Cowen Inc., Piper Sandler Companies, William Blair & Company LLC, PJT Partners Inc., Moelis & Company, Perella Weinberg Partners LP, Greenhill & Co. Inc., Centerview Partners LLC, Rothschild & Co.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Investment Banking Market Size?

Major companies in the investment banking market are launching technologically advanced AI-driven platforms to address the growing consumer-centric demands and enhance their global presence. An AI-driven investment banking platform is a software solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize investment banking operations, improving efficiency and decision-making processes.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Investment Banking Market?

1) By Type: Mergers And Acquisitions Advisory, Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

3) By End-Use Industry: Financial Services, Retail And Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments Covered: Mergers Advisory, Acquisitions Advisory, Underwritten Deal, Club Deal, Best-Efforts Syndication Deal

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Investment Banking Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Investment Banking Market?

Investment banking is a specialized division of a bank or financial institution that offers financial consultancy services, including underwriting for capital raising and advisory services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). These services are provided to governments, corporations, and various institutions, helping them navigate complex financial transactions and strategic decisions.

The Investment Banking Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Investment Banking Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Investment Banking Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into investment banking market size, investment banking market drivers and trends, investment banking competitors' revenues, and investment banking market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

