Hope Triumphs: Innovative Surgery at Health City Restores Shoulder Mobility

Health City Orthopedic Surgeon Performs Rare Orthopedic Surgery to Enhance Shoulder Strength for Caymanian Woman

CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health City Cayman Islands celebrates a groundbreaking achievement, completing two advanced orthopedic procedures, which granted Caymanian resident Hope Stephenson newfound freedom from pain and mobility restrictions.For over a decade, Stephenson, a dedicated receptionist, struggled to raise her right upper arm as she worked. Despite various treatments, including physiotherapy, her condition persisted, leading her medical practitioner to refer her to Health City for a comprehensive solution.A Pioneering Surgical Approach Dr. Niranjan Nagaraja , Senior Orthopedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Health City, closely examined Stephenson’s case. An MRI scan confirmed a significant rotator cuff injury coupled with muscle wasting, and Dr. Nagaraja proposed a Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty (RSA).In a routine shoulder replacement, the top of the arm bone is fitted with a metal ball, and the shoulder blade receives a plastic cup to serve as a replacement socket. In contrast, a reverse shoulder replacement involves attaching the metal ball to the shoulder blade and placing the plastic socket on the upper arm bone.Addressing Complex ChallengesThe weakened state of one of Hope Stephenson’s external rotator muscles complicated the surgery. This necessitated a rare and intricate procedure in which the latissimus dorsi muscle from her back would replace the damaged rotator cuff muscle.During this operation, the latissimus dorsi tendon was passed under the skin, through the armpit, and positioned over the shoulder joint, replacing the torn rotator cuff tendon.Dr. Nagaraja reassured, “Hope doesn’t have to worry about her shoulder for the next two decades. She will be able to do all (her) daily activities.”A Commitment to Patient CarePost-surgery, Stephenson’s life has transformed. She now experiences pain-free, enhanced mobility in her right shoulder. She expressed gratitude for the care of Dr. Nagaraja and the staff at Health City, who contributed to the healing process. “To the Health City staff, I appreciate you so much. Please don’t change your attitude and your bedside manners. It means so much to healing.”Hope Stephenson’s story is a testament to Health City’s commitment to pioneering patient care and innovative treatments.For more information on Orthopedic Services at Health City, visit https://healthcitycaymanislands.com/surgical-services/orthopaedics-and-sports-medicine

