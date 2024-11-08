DC Health Launches Environmental Health Administration to Strengthen Public Health and Safety

Washington, DC — Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health are excited to announce the launch of the Environmental Health Administration (EHA), a new entity designed to streamline efforts in addressing environmental health challenges across the District.

The new Environmental Health Administration (EHA) is a part of our restructuring of the Health Regulation and Licensing Administration (HRLA). EHA will address environmental impacts on human health, while the healthcare licensing and regulation functions will transition to the new Health Systems & Preparedness Administration (HSPA). These changes will streamline District initiatives and strengthen our public health efforts.

“EHA unites the Health Regulation and Licensing Administration (HRLA), the Center for Policy, Planning & Evaluation (CPPE), and DOEE’s Healthy Housing team, allowing us to more effectively tackle environmental health issues,” said Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director of DC Health.

The EHA is organized into three key offices:

Office of Community Protection: Oversees food safety, pest control, animal care and hygiene in public spaces.

Office of Environmental Protection: Focuses on improving air quality and other environmental factors indoors and outdoors.

Office of Environmental Epidemiology: Conducts research and monitors environmental health data to mitigate public health risks.

Additionally, to strengthen DC Health’s ability to coordinate efforts during public health emergencies, the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Administration (HEPRA) has been renamed the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Resilience (OEPR). The combination of HRLA’s Office of Health Professional Licensure and Office of Healthcare Facilities, and OEPR created the Health Systems and Preparedness Administration. The Health Systems and Preparedness Administration (HSPA) safeguards the health and well-being of DC residents, visitors and businesses by regulating health professionals and facilities, while coordinating emergency preparedness and response efforts. Through partnerships and a strong regulatory framework, HSPA aims to ensure the quality, safety and readiness of our healthcare systems for both everyday needs and public health emergencies.

By bringing these essential functions together, DC Health reaffirms its ongoing commitment to protecting residents and creating a healthier, safer DC for all.

To find out more about the Environmental Health Administration, visit dchealth.dc.gov/page/environmental-health-administration.

To find out more about the Health Systems and Preparedness Administration, visit dchealth.dc.gov/page/health-systems-and-preparedness-administration.

###

The District of Columbia Department of Health promotes health, wellness and equity, across the District, and protects the safety of residents, visitors and those doing business in our nation’s capital.

En Español