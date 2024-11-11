Eeppi Ursin Brings Finnish-American Christmas Cheer Across the United States with New Album and Tour

Eeppi Ursin - Epic Christmas; Photo by Laura Malmivaara Eeppi Ursin - Digital Release Cover Image; Design by Valev Laube; Photography by Laura Malmivaara

Eeppi Ursin Unveils New Christmas Album 'Epic Christmas' and Embarks on U.S. Holiday Tour

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum-selling, award-winning singer and pianist Eeppi Ursin is bringing the joy of Christmas to the United States with her highly anticipated holiday album Eeppinen Joulu - Epic Christmas, releasing on November 21st, 2024. This special double album is a heartwarming blend of original Christmas songs and cherished classics, performed in both Finnish and English, celebrating the festive spirit for audiences across the country.

To celebrate the release, Eeppi Ursin is embarking on a holiday concert tour that begins at the iconic Koko Jazz Club in Helsinki on November 21st, before traveling across the United States, with stops in major cities including New York, Dallas, San Diego, and more.

“I’ve dreamed of releasing my own Christmas album for years,” says Eeppi Ursin. “Combining Finnish and American Christmas traditions into this double album is a deeply nostalgic experience, especially for Finnish expats. I’m excited to bring these cherished songs to audiences across the United States.”

Eeppi Ursin has built an impressive career as a jazz vocalist, songwriter, pianist, composer, and arranger. Originally from Helsinki, Finland, she has released five solo albums and performed around the globe with renowned ensembles, including the celebrated a cappella group Club For Five. Since moving to New York in 2020, Eeppi has been an active performer throughout the United States, and in 2022, she was named Performer of the Year by the Finlandia Foundation National.

Eeppinen Joulu - Epic Christmas is the perfect gift for music lovers and promises to bring a heartfelt holiday atmosphere to listeners of all backgrounds. The accompanying holiday concert tour will be an unforgettable experience, featuring Eeppi's signature blend of warm vocals, captivating piano, and classic holiday charm.

Eeppinen Joulu - Epic Christmas TOUR:

Dec 1: Thomaston, ME - USA, Federated Church

Dec 3: New York City, NY - USA, St. John’s Lutheran Church

Dec 7: Dallas, TX - USA, Rejoice Lutheran Church

Dec 13: Palo Alto, CA - USA, Grace Lutheran Church

Dec 14: San Diego, CA - USA, Incarnation Lutheran Church

Dec 15: Santa Monica, CA - USA, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

About Eeppi Ursin:

Eeppi Ursin is a New York-based, platinum-selling jazz vocalist, composer, and arranger originally from Helsinki, Finland. Known for her angelic yet powerful voice, Eeppi has captivated audiences worldwide with her unique blend of jazz, pop, and a cappella music. Her latest album, Eeppinen Joulu - Epic Christmas, marks her sixth solo release and brings together her signature warm sound with the magic of the holiday season.

Eeppinen Joulu - Epic Christmas Album Release Concert in New York City December 3rd

