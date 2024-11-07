Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,513 in the last 365 days.

Creating South Australia’s transport future, together

Release date: 08/11/24

A landmark new holistic transport strategy is being developed that will guide policy outcomes for the future, driven by significant changes including population growth and increased vehicle congestion - while prioritising road safety and maximising public transport use.

South Australians are being invited to help shape this new blueprint, which will guide the future of the state’s transport network for the next 30 years.

The Transport Strategy will guide the planning of the state’s transport network and how we best use new technology. It will focus on enhancing statewide connectivity, improving access to essential services, and creating a more liveable South Australia.

The 30-year Transport Strategy will support better-planned transport projects across the state that align with community needs and expectations, potentially saving billions of dollars in delayed, re-scoped or cancelled projects.

To ensure that the Transport Strategy is shaped by everyday South Australians as well as industry experts, interactive pop-up sessions will be hosted in locations across Adelaide and regional centres throughout November and December, with participants being asked about their transport preferences through an interactive 3D virtual reality experience.

During the innovative VR immersion participants will be asked to rank a series of transport priorities from most important to least important.
Their answers will generate an on-the-spot personalised virtual reality animation experience, helping participants visualise what a city, suburban, regional or industrial area could look like in the future. Each user’s reality will differ depending on how the questions are answered.

In addition to the VR experience, tailored surveys have also been developed to be completed by the general public, businesses and local councils. These surveys will ask participants about their local community, employment, mode of transport and how transport in their area could be improved.

The results from the VR experience and survey will help shape five key elements of the 30-year plan:

  • Connectivity and accessibility – connecting people and goods to where they need to go
  • Safety – feeling confident and secure when we travel
  • Prosperity – supporting economic growth, productivity and prosperity
  • Liveability – supporting wellbeing, inclusivity and quality of life
  • Sustainability and resilience – environmentally and financially sustainable as well as resilient.
    The strategy is expected to be completed in 2025.

Anyone unable to attend a pop-up VR session can still get involved by exploring an online version or completing the online survey. Find a live VR experience near you or have your say at transportstrategy.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

An efficient, well-planned transport system is critical South Australia maintaining its mantle as one of the very best places in the country - and the world - to live and do business.

The Malinauskas Government is developing a new, long-term strategy for the future that will guide innovation in our transport system over the next 30 years, to create safer roads, better-utilised public transport and more efficient supply chains.

We want as many South Australians as possible help to shape this strategy, so that future transport projects are in line with community, business and industry expectations.

That’s why I encourage South Australians to participate in this process to shape what our road network, transport systems and communities will look like for generations to come. The VR experience is an innovative and fun way to explore what our cities or suburbs could look like in the future, while providing your valuable input.

The cost of not planning transport infrastructure properly - and not bringing communities on that journey - is huge. Over the past decade, about $30 billion worth of infrastructure projects across Australia have been cancelled, delayed or re-scoped due to poor planning.

In South Australia we’ve seen the impact of poor infrastructure planning with the cancelled Hove overpass, and the old design of T2D, which had to be thoroughly reviewed and fixed.

Attributable to Chief Executive for the Department for Infrastructure and Transport Jon Whelan

Transport is such an important part of our daily lives. It affects how we get to work, to school, and how goods and services are delivered.

In developing the new Transport Strategy, it is essential that we know what’s important to communities and industries across our state.

We need people from all walks of life and from right across the state to get involved in this community consultation, to help shape a transport strategy that will have lasting benefits for our communities and our industries in the decades to come.

Metropolitan VR sessions

Date

Location

Time

Mon 11 Nov

Adelaide Railway Station

7:30am – 9:30am

4pm – 6pm

Tue 12 Nov

Marion Cultural Centre

9am – 12pm

Wed 13 Nov

Noarlunga Centre Interchange

7:30am – 9:30am

Thur 14 Nov

Aberfoyle Village Centre

2:30pm – 5:30pm

Sun 17 Nov

Elizabeth Shopping Centre

9am – 12pm

Mon 18 Nov

Coles Blackwood

9:30am – 12:30pm

Tues 19 Nov

Woodville Train Station

3:30pm – 6:30pm

Wed 20 Nov

Norwood Foodland

9am – 12pm

Fri 22 Nov

Sat 23 Nov

Sun 24 Nov

Rundle Mall

9am – 7pm

9am – 5pm

9am – 5pm

Tues 26 Nov

TTP Interchange

7:30am – 9:30am

Tues 26 Nov

The Stables (Golden Grove)

12:30pm – 3:30pm

Wed 4 Dec

Aldinga Shopping Centre

12pm – 3pm

Thur 5 Dec

Brickworks Torrensville

9am – 12pm

Regional VR sessions

Date

Location

Time

Wed 13 Nov

Gawler Centre

12:30pm – 3:30pm

Sat 16 Nov

Mount Gambier Central

9am – 12pm

Sun 17 Nov

Robe – Library & Visitor Centre

10:30am – 1:30pm

Tues 19 Nov

Port Lincoln Community Hub

9:30am – 12:30pm

Wed 20 Nov

Clare Ennis Park

10am – 1pm

Mon 25 Nov

Barossa Central

10am – 1pm

Wed 27 Nov

Renmark Square

12:30pm – 3:30pm

Thurs 28 Nov

Victor Harbor Central

9am – 12pm

Fri 29 Nov

Murray Bridge Marketplace

9:30 – 12:30pm

Sat 30 Nov

Whyalla Shopping Centre

9am – 12pm

Sat 30 Nov

Mt Barker Shopping Centre

9am-12pm

Sun 1 Dec

Port Augusta Library

2pm -5pm

Mon 2 Dec

Port Pirie Library

9am – 12pm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Creating South Australia’s transport future, together

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more