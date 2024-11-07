Creating South Australia’s transport future, together

Release date: 08/11/24

A landmark new holistic transport strategy is being developed that will guide policy outcomes for the future, driven by significant changes including population growth and increased vehicle congestion - while prioritising road safety and maximising public transport use.

South Australians are being invited to help shape this new blueprint, which will guide the future of the state’s transport network for the next 30 years.

The Transport Strategy will guide the planning of the state’s transport network and how we best use new technology. It will focus on enhancing statewide connectivity, improving access to essential services, and creating a more liveable South Australia.

The 30-year Transport Strategy will support better-planned transport projects across the state that align with community needs and expectations, potentially saving billions of dollars in delayed, re-scoped or cancelled projects.

To ensure that the Transport Strategy is shaped by everyday South Australians as well as industry experts, interactive pop-up sessions will be hosted in locations across Adelaide and regional centres throughout November and December, with participants being asked about their transport preferences through an interactive 3D virtual reality experience.

During the innovative VR immersion participants will be asked to rank a series of transport priorities from most important to least important.

Their answers will generate an on-the-spot personalised virtual reality animation experience, helping participants visualise what a city, suburban, regional or industrial area could look like in the future. Each user’s reality will differ depending on how the questions are answered.

In addition to the VR experience, tailored surveys have also been developed to be completed by the general public, businesses and local councils. These surveys will ask participants about their local community, employment, mode of transport and how transport in their area could be improved.

The results from the VR experience and survey will help shape five key elements of the 30-year plan:

Connectivity and accessibility – connecting people and goods to where they need to go

Safety – feeling confident and secure when we travel

Prosperity – supporting economic growth, productivity and prosperity

Liveability – supporting wellbeing, inclusivity and quality of life

Sustainability and resilience – environmentally and financially sustainable as well as resilient.

The strategy is expected to be completed in 2025.

Anyone unable to attend a pop-up VR session can still get involved by exploring an online version or completing the online survey. Find a live VR experience near you or have your say at transportstrategy.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

An efficient, well-planned transport system is critical South Australia maintaining its mantle as one of the very best places in the country - and the world - to live and do business.

The Malinauskas Government is developing a new, long-term strategy for the future that will guide innovation in our transport system over the next 30 years, to create safer roads, better-utilised public transport and more efficient supply chains.

We want as many South Australians as possible help to shape this strategy, so that future transport projects are in line with community, business and industry expectations.

That’s why I encourage South Australians to participate in this process to shape what our road network, transport systems and communities will look like for generations to come. The VR experience is an innovative and fun way to explore what our cities or suburbs could look like in the future, while providing your valuable input.

The cost of not planning transport infrastructure properly - and not bringing communities on that journey - is huge. Over the past decade, about $30 billion worth of infrastructure projects across Australia have been cancelled, delayed or re-scoped due to poor planning.

In South Australia we’ve seen the impact of poor infrastructure planning with the cancelled Hove overpass, and the old design of T2D, which had to be thoroughly reviewed and fixed.

Attributable to Chief Executive for the Department for Infrastructure and Transport Jon Whelan

Transport is such an important part of our daily lives. It affects how we get to work, to school, and how goods and services are delivered.

In developing the new Transport Strategy, it is essential that we know what’s important to communities and industries across our state.

We need people from all walks of life and from right across the state to get involved in this community consultation, to help shape a transport strategy that will have lasting benefits for our communities and our industries in the decades to come.

Metropolitan VR sessions

Date Location Time Mon 11 Nov Adelaide Railway Station 7:30am – 9:30am 4pm – 6pm Tue 12 Nov Marion Cultural Centre 9am – 12pm Wed 13 Nov Noarlunga Centre Interchange 7:30am – 9:30am Thur 14 Nov Aberfoyle Village Centre 2:30pm – 5:30pm Sun 17 Nov Elizabeth Shopping Centre 9am – 12pm Mon 18 Nov Coles Blackwood 9:30am – 12:30pm Tues 19 Nov Woodville Train Station 3:30pm – 6:30pm Wed 20 Nov Norwood Foodland 9am – 12pm Fri 22 Nov Sat 23 Nov Sun 24 Nov Rundle Mall 9am – 7pm 9am – 5pm 9am – 5pm Tues 26 Nov TTP Interchange 7:30am – 9:30am Tues 26 Nov The Stables (Golden Grove) 12:30pm – 3:30pm Wed 4 Dec Aldinga Shopping Centre 12pm – 3pm Thur 5 Dec Brickworks Torrensville 9am – 12pm

Regional VR sessions