New Webinar on November 13: Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Grant

Governor Reynolds recently announced a new round of funding for the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Grant (TPRA 2.0), to help drive the development of education careers in school districts across the state. Applications are being accepted for the new funding opportunity until December 2, 2024.

A new webinar to discuss the new grant opportunity will take place on November 13, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. The webinar is intended for interested school districts, where staff will cover the grant application process and answer questions.

Register Now for the TPRA 2.0 Grant Webinar

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

3:00 PM

Register for Webinar (Zoom Link)

For more information, visit: Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship (TPRA) Grant Program.