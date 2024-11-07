Creating Pathways for Careers in Energy Science

As universities and colleges in Washington resume fall courses, interns from Pathway Summer School (PSS) programs are taking back unique experiences and inspiration to the classroom. This year, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) hosted two PSS programs for the Department of Energy Office of Science, Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists, part of the Reaching a New Energy Science Workforce (RENEW) initiative.

“PNNL is honored to host two Pathway Summer Schools that focus on energy issues relevant to our communities. These programs help us reach students from underserved and underrepresented groups and prepare them for future DOE WDTS internships,” said Evangelina Galvan Shreeve, PNNL Chief Inclusion Officer and Director of the Office of STEM Education and Workforce Development.

In Sequim, WA, 12 students from Native American or Indigenous and underrepresented backgrounds joined the five-week cohort. They were connected to PNNL teams that conduct energy sciences research and provided opportunities to tour facilities, go on field trips, and have conversations with experts about renewable energy and energy equity.

The cohort visited wind farms, dams, and laboratories to not only learn about the research but also experience the industry impact firsthand.

Dive into what it is like to be an intern at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Our five-week Pathway Summer School in Sequim provides culturally relevant, active learning experiences that unpack the science driving energy research as part of the Department of Energy Office of Science’s Reaching a New Energy Sciences Workforce (RENEW) initiative. (Video by Eddie Pablo | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

“I personally knew what I wanted to do when I entered the program,” said Carl Olson, aspiring chemical engineer and PSS Sequim intern. “I feel like this experience has helped me cement those desires and really prove to myself why I am interested in it.”

The program is intentionally designed to give a glimpse of multiple career opportunities in energy sciences to students.

“I think no matter what stage in your career you are at, whether you are undecided or set on a goal, PNNL will help you understand what you might want your goals to be,” said Olson.

The PNNL Office of STEM Education partners with researchers to implement the curriculum.

Researchers involved with the Testing and Expertise for Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) program at Sequim helped set up a marine energy STEM showcase for the students with five interactive learning experiences, including clay models and a wave tank that introduced students to design principles of marine engineering. There was a bingo game for marine sensing and acoustics, water collection and filtration for environmental monitoring, and a marine robotics and underwater maintenance activity that included a blindfolded obstacle course where students could practice navigating to a point and secure fasteners.

"We were excited to introduce students from diverse backgrounds to career opportunities in marine energy through the STEM showcase,” said Nichole Sather, PNNL senior scientist and TEAMER project manager. “These kinds of activities are valuable because they create a fun and approachable atmosphere for students to learn and engage with scientists and engineers. I have no doubt this created a lasting impression for both students and research staff.”

In Richland, WA, another cohort of twelve students dove into a five-week immersion experience at PNNL. The inaugural Chemistry Opportunities for Research Experiences (CORE)-PSS program focused on sustainable energy research in the context of chemistry and catalysis science.

Explore the inaugural five-week Chemistry Opportunities for Research Experiences Pathway Summer School experience in Richland, WA. (Video by Eddie Pablo | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

“I currently want to pursue a teaching degree in science; I think in biology, but I’m not sure,” said Sophia Diaz, PSS-CORE intern. “This is helping me see if I like chemistry more than biology. Surprisingly, one of my mentors used to be a teacher too.”

While in the program, the CORE-PSS students heard from over 50 scientists and engineers, went on nine laboratory tours, and contributed to projects where they put their learning into action.

RENEW CORE students tour the Separations Laboratory in the Energy Sciences Center during their internship at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. (Photo by Andrea Starr | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

“We know mentorship and role models matter. We intentionally train mentors and pair them with students. It is important for students to not only learn technical skills from researchers, but also how their journeys to rewarding STEM careers unfolded. Students are often surprised to learn that their mentors had doubts, struggles, or unconventional paths to becoming STEM professionals,” said Galvan Shreeve.

As students continue their education, they are encouraged to apply for internship opportunities at national laboratories and grow their interest in STEM careers. Learn more about including the Community College Internship and the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internship at PNNL.