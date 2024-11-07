Planet Window Cleaning Expands Services to Include Christmas Light Installation in Regina

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Window Cleaning, a leading provider of residential and commercial window cleaning and gutter cleaning services in Regina, is excited to announce the expansion of their service offerings to include professional Christmas light installation . With the holiday season just around the corner, homeowners and businesses can now transform their properties into festive displays without the hassle.About Planet Window CleaningPlanet Window Cleaning is a Regina-based company specializing in window cleaning, gutter cleaning, and now Christmas light installation. Founded on principles of quality and customer service, Planet Window Cleaning is dedicated to enhancing the aesthetic appeal of properties while ensuring the utmost satisfaction of its clients.Planet Window Cleaning has built a reputation for quality and reliability since its inception. With this new service, the team aims to make the holiday season brighter and more enjoyable for the Regina community.“We’re thrilled to offer Christmas light installation as part of our service lineup,” said Ammar, the owner of Planet Window Cleaning. “Our goal has always been to provide exceptional service while enhancing the beauty of homes and businesses. We understand how important the holiday season is, and we want to help our clients celebrate it in style, without the stress of hanging lights themselves.”The Christmas light installation service includes a full range of options, from design consultation to professional installation and takedown. Whether it’s a simple outline of a home or an elaborate display, Planet Window Cleaning’s experienced team will ensure that every installation is safe, beautiful, and tailored to each client’s vision.In addition to its new holiday service, Planet Window Cleaning continues to offer top-notch residential window cleaning, commercial window cleaning, and gutter cleaning. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company uses eco-friendly products and techniques to deliver outstanding results.For more information about Christmas light installation, and window cleaning or to schedule a service, please visit https://planetwindowcleaning.ca/ or contact Ammar directly at (306) 869-5005.

