Disaster Recovery Centers to Close for Veterans Day

Disaster Recovery Centers for the storms and flooding that took place July 11-13 and July 29 - 31 will be closed for Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. 

These centers are located at the Hinesburg Town Hall (10632 Route 116) and the Lyndon Public Safety Facility at 366 Main Street. They will be opening back up on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. Normal operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Residents affected by the flooding don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA assistance. Three ways to apply before the Nov. 25 deadline include:

  • Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • The FEMA mobile app 
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (in your time zone), seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

