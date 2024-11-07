Disaster Recovery Centers to Close for Veterans Day

Disaster Recovery Centers for the storms and flooding that took place July 11-13 and July 29 - 31 will be closed for Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

These centers are located at the Hinesburg Town Hall (10632 Route 116) and the Lyndon Public Safety Facility at 366 Main Street. They will be opening back up on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. Normal operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Residents affected by the flooding don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for FEMA assistance. Three ways to apply before the Nov. 25 deadline include: