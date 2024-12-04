Submit Release
Van Daughtry Elected President of The Carolinas Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA)

Van Daughtry - President of CVBBA

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolinas Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) proudly announces the election of Van Daughtry as President for the upcoming year. Elected by fellow board members, Van brings a deep passion for business brokerage and a strong commitment to giving back to the community that has supported his career.

As President, Van will focus on raising public awareness about the CVBBA and the critical role business brokers play in facilitating the sale and purchase of businesses. “[My] primary mission as president is to educate the public about the CVBBA and the vital role business brokers play in assisting clients with the sale and purchase of businesses,” said Van. “Increasing awareness of the profession will ultimately benefit our members and the clients they serve.”

During his term, Van will lead the CVBBA Board of Directors, host various events, and play a pivotal role in planning and executing the association’s annual conference scheduled for fall 2025. “[These] responsibilities are opportunities to foster growth, innovation, and unity within our organization,” Van emphasized.

The presidency, lasting from January 1st to December 31st, 2025, offers a focused period to implement impactful initiatives.

Van expressed excitement about the opportunity to give back to the CVBBA and its members, who have been instrumental in his development as a business broker.

About The CVBBA

The CVBBA unites professionals involved in the sale of business opportunities across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The association is dedicated to promoting professional development, creating competitive advantages for members, and upholding the highest ethical standards in the industry.


--

Van Daughtry
President, CVBBA
+1 919-205-0647
