Former DNR Commissioner Tanner Receives Lifetime Environmental Leadership Award

The Georgia Board of Natural Resources today named the first commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Joe D. Tanner, as the 2024 recipient of the Rock Howard Conservation Achievement Award for environmental conservation.

Tanner was recognized for his significant contributions to ecological stewardship in Georgia and his commitment to natural resource conservation, pioneered by the late Rock Howard, the first director of DNR’s Environmental Protection Division.

Tanner, who served as the Commissioner of DNR since its inception under Gov. Jimmy Carter in 1972 until 1984 and again from 1990 to 1995, is celebrated for his role in groundbreaking environmental legislation and negotiations. His efforts as Georgia’s lead negotiator during the inter-state “Water Wars” led to the Alabama-Coosa-Tallapoosa and Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin compacts with Georgia, Alabama and Florida. These landmark agreements addressed water resource management across state lines and promoted the sustainable use of invaluable resources.

“His unwavering commitment to conservation has left an indelible mark on Georgia. Joe led the way for preserving our precious natural resources, creating a legacy of stewardship and public access that will continue for generations to come,” said Joe Hatfield, Chairman of the Board of Natural Resources. “It is extremely fitting that former Commissioner Tanner be the first former employee of DNR to receive this prestigious award, named after Rock Howard, who was recommended by Tanner to serve as the first director of DNR’s Environmental Protection Division.”

Throughout his 26-year career in state government, Tanner consolidated 38 state agencies into the DNR and was responsible for more than 400 legislative efforts. Among his notable achievements was the creation of the Safe Dams Act following the Toccoa Falls dam failure in 1977. The legislation significantly improved dam safety regulations in Georgia.

Tanner also played a pivotal role in establishing Georgia’s single-point environmental permitting system, which simplified the process for state and federal permits while ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

Tanner’s tenure also saw the passage of the Shore Protection Act of 1979 and the Heritage Trust Act of 1975, which preserved critical sites like Ossabaw Island. His legislative accomplishments in these areas continue to support DNR’s mission to protect Georgia’s natural, historic, and cultural resources.

Board member Ray Lambert, who nominated Tanner, praised his dedication to conservation, adding that Tanner’s “vision and passion have paved the way for sustainable practices that benefit Georgia today and for generations to come.”

Known for his dedication to the law and the environment, as well as his compassion, Tanner’s legacy includes policies that have fostered protection for Georgia’s ecosystems and resources statewide.

About the Georgia Department of Natural Resources

The mission of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is to sustain, enhance, protect and conserve Georgia’s natural, historic and cultural resources for present and future generations, while recognizing the importance of promoting the development of commerce and industry that utilize sound environmental practices.

Since 1972, it has provided hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and recreational opportunities for Georgia’s residents and visitors through sustainable and science-based practices.