EverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present or host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 20th, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: 10:00 AM ET

Stephens Investment Conference (NASH2024)
Date: Thursday, November 21st, 2024
Location: Nashville, TN

Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4th, 2024
Location: New York, NY

Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 10th, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: 2:20 PM ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable, and personalized.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.

Investor Relations Contact

Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
(415) 489-2193


