Meet the Key Characters in Susan M. Borris’s Time After Time

SOUTH MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time After Time by Susan M. Borris presents a unique dual narrative that connects characters from ancient Dacia and modern-day New Orleans through shared lineage and fateful parallels.The narrative introduces Micah, a young Dacian who rises to prominence amidst his tribe's turbulent era of Roman conflicts. As a newly minted leader following family tragedy, Micah navigates the complexities of ancient tribal politics and war strategies, embodying the virtues and burdens of young leadership. His character offers a deep dive into the emotional and tactical aspects of ancient warfare and leadership under duress.In a parallel timeline, Desiree Etienne, a student of history and archeology in New Orleans, discovers a mysterious familial connection to ancient Dacia. Her journey through academic discovery and personal exploration provides a contemporary contrast to Micah's ancient world. Desiree's character arc reflects modern themes of identity discovery, cultural connection, and the impact of history on personal life.Susan M. Borris skillfully intertwines these characters' stories, illustrating how despite the millennia separating them, their lives reflect universal struggles and aspirations. Time After Time explores how characters from different epochs navigate challenges that, while distinct in context, are unified in their essence.This novel not only brings to life the rich historical setting of ancient Dacia through Micah’s eyes but also addresses contemporary issues through Desiree’s experiences. The character-driven narrative develops a deep connection between the reader and the historical periods depicted, making the distant past accessible and relatable.Time After Time is crafted for readers who seek a profound understanding of how individual lives can influence and mirror historical events. The book appeals particularly to those interested in the intersections of history, personal discovery, and the continuous influence of the past on the present.Susan M. Borris, with her meticulous attention to character development and historical detail, offers an immersive reading experience that not only educates but also entertains. Her portrayal of Micah and Desiree demonstrates a masterful blend of historical fidelity and creative narrative construction.About the AuthorSusan M. Borris found her passion for creative writing in middle school and has nurtured it through various stages of her life. Despite a truncated formal education due to a friend's illness, Susan's love for storytelling deepened, leading her to write her first novel, Lost Identity, later in life. She acknowledges the importance of professional editing from this experience, as it taught her valuable lessons about the writing process.Her writing style—emotional, realistic, and occasionally intense—allows her to create compelling characters and worlds. Susan writes best with background noise, a habit that helps her focus on her stories, which often begin with a character that becomes real to her over the course of writing the book.Influenced by an encouraging high school English teacher, Susan has maintained her unique writing style throughout her career, believing in her distinct voice and creative instincts. She resides near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, where she enjoys writing, gardening, and spending time with her family, including her golden retriever, Murphy.The desire to leave a legacy for her grandchildren reinvigorated her writing creativity, underscoring her commitment to writing as more than just a profession—it's a fundamental part of her life and a source of immense joy and fulfillment.

