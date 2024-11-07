Time After Time by Susan M. Borris: A Historical Novel Connecting Ancient Dacia and Modern New Orleans

SOUTH MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan M. Borris proudly announces the release of Time After Time , a novel that connects the disparate worlds of ancient Dacia and contemporary New Orleans. Now available at Amazon and the official website, the novel presents a layered narrative exploring themes of heritage, identity, and resilience.In Time After Time, readers encounter two protagonists separated by centuries but linked by bloodline and fate. Micah, a Dacian chieftain's son, assumes a critical role in the defense against Roman encroachments in 100 AD. Concurrently, Desiree Etienne, a student of archeology in 2022 New Orleans, discovers ancestral ties that lead her back to Dacia, unveiling a historical mosaic of family and war.Author Susan M. Borris integrates extensive historical research into the narrative, effectively reconstructing Dacia during the Roman wars and blending these events seamlessly with a modern plot set in Louisiana. This dual timeline narrative not only highlights the historical and cultural accuracies but also enriches the characters' personal journeys with depth and authenticity.Time After Time discusses the persistence of legacy and the enduring nature of human endeavor across time. Borris uses her narrative to bridge historical epochs, illustrating how the past continuously molds individual and collective identities. This novel is a testament to the connections that transcend time, offering readers both an escape into the past and a reflection on contemporary life.With Time After Time, Susan M. Borris’ goal was to illuminate the interconnectedness of human experiences that span across centuries. The novel invites readers to reflect on how history informs our present and shapes our understanding of ourselves and our communities.The book is tailored for those who appreciate historical fiction and narratives that offer insight into ancient civilizations while connecting those findings to modern-day scenarios. It is especially suited for readers who seek stories that combine accurate historical details with rich, character-driven plots.About the AuthorSusan M. Borris's journey as a writer began in her middle school years and has been a constant thread throughout her life. Educated in Illinois and Wisconsin, Susan initially pursued English studies but had to cut short her formal education due to a friend's illness. Her passion for writing wasn't just a hobby but a form of escapism during her childhood, allowing her to create worlds and characters that brought her joy.Susan's first published work, Lost Identity, came later in her life, reflecting both her love for storytelling and the lessons learned from its rushed editing. Her writing is deeply emotional, realistic, and occasionally intense—qualities that make her stories resonate with readers. She writes amid background, which she finds oddly comforting, though her focus remains entirely on her vivid characters and their stories.Her writing philosophy was influenced early on by a high school English teacher who encouraged her to maintain her unique style. Susan takes this advice to heart, believing strongly in her creative instincts and the distinctive voice that sets her apart.Living near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, Susan balances her time between writing, gardening, and family life, which includes her children, grandchildren, and her golden retriever, Murphy. Susan has rekindled her passion for writing, driven by a desire to leave a meaningful legacy for her grandchildren. For Susan, writing is not just a pastime but a source of joy and a crucial part of her identity.

