Andre Watson Named to Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40

Andre Watson, the director of Aviation Maintenance at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has been named to the 2024 class of the Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 by the National Business Aviation Association.

The list celebrates emerging leaders who are spearheading innovation within the industry.

“The 2024 class of Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 is an elite group of young aviation professionals who are shaping the future of our industry,” said NBAA President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Bolen. “These individuals were selected from over 700 impressive nominees. It is a class that is already helping propel business aviation to new flight levels.”

Industry members nominate candidates and final award recipients are selected by NBAA’s Young Professionals Council, a group of business aviation professionals and NBAA staff liaisons working to build relationships between the industry’s emerging leaders.

“It is an honor to be recognized amongst this year's class of business aviation professionals,” said Watson, who joined the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) Aerial Facility (AAF) team at PNNL in 2020. “This recognition reflects the passion and dedication I’ve poured into the business aviation industry and provides a platform for the tremendous amount of work ahead of me to further advocate for aircraft maintenance technicians to be recognized as the professionals that we are.”

Watson oversees the maintenance and management of the Department of Energy’s distinctive aviation assets at the AAF hangar, including a highly modified Bombardier Challenger 850 and a Group 3 Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle. “I identify issues, develop solutions, and manage the implementation of PNNL’s aviation maintenance program, ensuring the safe, efficient, and reliable transportation of PNNL staff and scientific payloads used for atmospheric research,” Watson said. “I am a part of a team that collects and provides data to the climate research community to improve the understanding and representation in Earth system models of clouds and aerosols and their interactions with the Earth’s surface.”

Tim McLain, director of Flight Operations and team leader at the ARM Aerial Facility, said, “Andre is a great team player. Having previously worked on Bombardier aircraft, he brings a unique perspective to our team and has provided valuable recommendations and guidance as we prepare to operate the Challenger 850 aircraft. At the same time, he is eager to expand his knowledge base through professional development programs, educational opportunities, and by learning from other staff members.”