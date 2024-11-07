Gordon, GA (November 7, 2024) – At the request of the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an aggravated assault in Gordon, GA.

The preliminary investigation indicates on Monday, November 5, 2024, at about 12:05 a.m., a person, or multiple people, were outside and began shooting into a home on Zollie Lavender Road in Gordon, Georgia. During this time, two 14-year-old brothers were shot while they were sleeping. The brothers were taken to a local hospital and have both been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.