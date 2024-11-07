Mayor’s Task Force on Transparency, Access and Accountability Invites Hamiltonians to Provide Feedback

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is committed to enhancing openness, accessibility, and accountability, and is looking for insights from the community to help achieve that goal.

The Mayor’s Task Force on Transparency, Access and Accountability has officially launched a public consultation and invites all Hamiltonians to share their perspectives.

Residents can participate in an online survey, submit feedback via email or mail, and attend public delegations scheduled for November 13 and 19, 2024. The survey can be accessed at Engage.Hamilton.ca/TransparencyAccountabilityAccess and will be open until December 1, 2024.

There are many ways community members can provide feedback:

“We are committed to hearing from community members from all walks of life and every corner of our city,” said Mark John Stewart and Joanne Santucci, co-chairs of the Task Force. “Our goal is to gather valuable feedback on how the City operates and to find ways to strengthen the trust between the community and its government. People need to feel they have access to their local government, whether it’s for a question about park maintenance or input on a major project. Building this connection is essential for everyone.”

The input collected by the Task Force will inform a final report with recommendations that will be presented to Hamilton City Council in early 2025.

The Task Force is seeking feedback on four key themes that will be reflected in the report:

Public access for productive engagement with the City of Hamilton: Finding better ways for community members to share ideas with the city.

Finding better ways for community members to share ideas with the city. Transparency regarding City of Hamilton activities and decisions: Ensuring clear, accessible information on City actions and reasons why.

Ensuring clear, accessible information on City actions and reasons why. Accountability to residents and communities : Ensuring the City listens to and meets community needs, with effective communication about outcomes.

: Ensuring the City listens to and meets community needs, with effective communication about outcomes. Proposed practical steps to enhance trust: Identifying practical, impactful ways to strengthen the relationship between the City and its residents.

“The Mayor’s Task Force on Transparency, Access and Accountability has been working diligently for months, and now it’s time to hear directly from Hamiltonians,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “While the City of Hamilton is committed to access, openness and transparency in its decision-making and service delivery, there is always room for improvement - which is what I heard during the last election. That is why I am encouraging everyone to provide their feedback during this consultation, as hearing from all in our community is vital to our shared progress.”

The Mayor’s Task Force on Transparency, Access and Accountability is charged with undertaking a comprehensive review of public concerns related to access and openness at the City of Hamilton. This consultation is being supported by Enterprise Canada and the Social Planning and Research Council of Hamilton, building on previous work done by the City of Hamilton and these partners during the 2022 Reimagining Public Participation consultations.