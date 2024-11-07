Department of Safety and Homeland Security Reminds Tennesseans of REAL ID Deadline Six Months from Today

The REAL ID Act of 2005, which requires anyone 18 years old or older to have a REAL ID or other federally issued photo ID, such as a passport, to enter certain Federal buildings, military bases and nuclear power plants or board commercial flights within the United States, will go into effect on May 7, 2025.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security began issuing REAL IDs on July 1, 2019. Of Tennessee's 5.8 million valid credentials, 1.6 million are not currently REAL ID compliant. Tennesseans are encouraged to decide before the implementation date to avoid the potential influx of customers to Driver Services Centers.

To apply for a REAL ID, customers must bring proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, proof of your Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. If your name has changed, you must also bring a certified legal document supporting the name change. All documents must be original or certified. Photocopies will not be accepted. A complete list of accepted documents can be found at tnrealid.gov.

Federal law requires REAL ID applications to be made in person. If you have a Tennessee Driver License or ID, you can apply for a REAL ID at a Driver Services Center or a participating County Clerk. If you do not have a Tennessee Driver License or ID, you must apply for a REAL ID at a Driver Services Center.

Obtaining a REAL ID is optional. Regular Tennessee driver licenses will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting, accessing hospitals, post offices, banks, federal courts, etc.

If you are getting a Tennessee license for the first time or it is time to renew your license, the cost to get a REAL ID is $28.00. If you get a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, there is an additional duplication fee of either $8 or $12 depending on your license classification.

For more information about Tennessee REAL ID, visit tnrealid.gov.