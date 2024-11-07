Chief of Worker Empowerment, Trinh Nguyen, Headlines First Literacy’s Spotlight on Innovation in Adult Basic Education

Adult literacy is frequently overlooked, yet it can be transformative for individuals who have fallen through the cracks in the education system or for those learning English as a new language. The ability to read and write unlocks opportunities for rewarding careers, positively impacting both families and communities. First Literacy is committed to funding innovative ideas that will improve educational and professional outcomes for adult students and their educators.

On Friday, November 1st, the 2023-2024 First Literacy grant recipients shared newly tested and impactful curriculum, resources, and initiatives that are making a difference in the lives of adult learners across Massachusetts.

The First Literacy Spotlight on Innovation in Adult Basic Education, held at Bunker Hill Community College’s Charlestown campus, included presentations from the four organizations that received First Literacy grants last year and featured keynote speaker Trinh Nguyen, Chief of Worker Empowerment and Director of the Office of Workforce Development (OWD) for the City of Boston.

The Worker Empowerment Cabinet is dedicated to improving the well-being of all Boston workers, in both the public and private sectors, by focusing on skills and career development for youth and adults, providing advanced post-secondary education training, and promoting progressive labor standards and worker protections. As OWD Director, Chief Nguyen initiated programs like the Tuition-Free Community College Program, and Greater Boston American Apprenticeships, and developed career pathways to living wage jobs in healthcare, clean energy, and construction. Like First Literacy, OWD plays a vital role in supporting Boston’s Adult Basic Education programs under Chief Nguyen’s leadership. Through its Adult Literacy Initiative (ALI), and in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Adult and Community Learning Services (ACLS), OWD provides essential funding and support for ESOL classes, basic literacy instruction, and high school equivalency preparation. These programs equip learners with the skills needed for further education, workforce training, and meaningful employment.

Chief Nguyen expressed her gratitude to First Literacy for hosting the event, highlighting the organization’s pivotal role in transforming lives. “The work done here is transformative,” Nguyen said. “By supporting innovative programs and celebrating adult learners striving toward higher education, First Literacy unlocks opportunities that echo across generations.” Nguyen spoke passionately about the impact of educational programs, describing how they enable adults to overcome barriers, gain confidence, and pursue meaningful career paths.

Keynote speaker, Trinh Nguyen, Chief of Worker Empowerment and Director of the Office of Workforce Development (OWD) for the City of Boston. Photo Credit: Mark Mathis

Drawing from her own experience as a refugee immigrant, Nguyen emphasized the personal significance of adult education. “As someone who came to this country as a refugee, I understand the power of literacy and education to change lives,” she remarked. “I stand here, not just as a leader, but as a testament to the impact of support systems like First Literacy.” Her words underscored the shared commitment of community members, educators, and donors to building an inclusive environment where every individual has access to quality education.

Nguyen celebrated the grant recipients and the work they’re undertaking to innovate and make a difference in adult education. “The initiatives we’re seeing today—from empowering new immigrants with essential English skills to creating career pathways—are more than just educational tools. They are lifelines, enabling individuals to thrive and contribute to stronger, more resilient communities across Massachusetts.”

As she closed her keynote, Nguyen emphasized the economic and social value of investing in adult learners. “Programs like these show that investing in adult learners is not just an act of kindness; it’s a smart strategy for a stronger economy. When we invest in skills training and education, we’re investing in a workforce that drives our city and state forward.” Nguyen called on attendees to value the collective efforts in education, noting that “if we support all of us, we all win.”

The program initiatives shared by grant recipients during the event included: a curriculum development project to equip volunteer ESOL staff with teaching tools and strategies to serve newly arrived immigrants with little or no English skills, a comprehensive Juvenile Justice Diversion Program that helps first-time offenders avoid criminal records and improve educational and employment outcomes, a program piloting new tools and curriculum for assessing the English reading progress of Afghan women, and a program which trains low-income immigrant parents as bilingual educators, enhancing both English skills and financial literacy.

Lori D’Alleva, Director of Charlestown Adult Education, highlighted the essential role of First Literacy in supporting their Juvenile Justice Diversion Program. "None of this would be possible without First Literacy," D’Alleva shared, emphasizing how the organization took a chance on their program, which aims to prevent court-involved young adults from entering or re-entering the criminal justice system. This innovative program combines education, workforce development, housing assistance, and mental health support to provide a holistic approach to youth reentry. “We listen to our students and participants on what’s missing,” D’Alleva added, underscoring the program’s responsiveness to individual needs, from HiSET preparation to trauma-informed therapy.

Lindsay Morrison, Program Administrator at Casserly House, shared how their ESOL program has become a lifeline for immigrant neighbors in the Roslindale area. "Casserly House is a very unique space... a home," she described, emphasizing the welcoming, informal environment where adult learners can feel comfortable as soon as they enter. Supported by a First Literacy grant, Casserly House developed an assessment tool to better place learners and refine their ESOL curriculum, focusing on practical skills like navigating the MBTA and understanding housing rights. Morrison highlighted the program’s impact: “For the first time ever, we were able to monitor progress... 96% of our learners did learn something.” The program’s recent achievements also include a multilingual housing rights workshop, enabling participants to understand their renter’s rights and gain practical tools in Haitian Creole, Spanish, and English.

Monique Stone, an ESOL instructor at the International Institute of New England, spoke passionately about her work teaching Afghan women in the Family Literacy Class. “It’s important to recognize what they do for us instead of what we do for them,” she shared, expressing deep gratitude for the warmth and generosity of her students. Stone’s class meets four mornings a week, providing Afghan women—many of whom never had the chance to attend school—with essential literacy skills. “Teaching women to read who didn’t have a chance to ever learn to read… I feel good about what our organization does,” she said, underscoring the transformative impact of creating educational opportunities for immigrant mothers.

Johanna Littlewood, Executive Director of Friends of the Rafael Hernández School, highlighted the transformative impact of the Primeras Maestras program, an initiative designed to prepare Spanish-speaking parents for careers in education. “Our program was born out of necessity during COVID,” Littlewood explained, detailing how parents stepped in to support their community amid staffing shortages. With support from First Literacy, Primeras Maestras has grown into a structured model, providing participants with hands-on experience in classrooms, English and math classes, and free college courses through a partnership with Urban College. “First Literacy believed in us before we had results—they funded the vision,” she shared. This initiative, alongside other community resources like Spanish and English language classes, wellness programs, and trauma support groups, fosters a vibrant learning environment and strengthens family engagement in education.

2023-2024 First Literacy Grant Recipients who presented at the event. Left to right: Monique Stone, ESOL instructor at International Institute of New England, Mswati Hanks, Re-Entry Services Youth Case Manager at Charlestown Adult Education, Brooke Machado, Senior Program Manager for Adult Education at the Office of Workforce Development, Sharycel Espada, Spanish Instructor at Friends of the Rafael Hernández School, Johanna Littlewood, Executive Director of Friends of the Rafael Hernández School, Lindsay Morrison, Program Administrator at Casserly House, and Donna Stiglmeier, Director at Casserly House. Photo credit: Mark Mathis

In addition to awarding grants, First Literacy offers free professional development for adult educators and provides scholarships to adult learners pursuing higher education. Since its founding in 1988, the organization has allocated over $6 million to support educators and innovative literacy programs, while awarding more than 600 scholarships.

To learn more about First Literacy grants for Adult Basic Education programs, visit FirstLiteracy.org.

Learn more about the Adult Literacy Initiative at boston.gov/adult-literacy.