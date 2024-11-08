MSSM’s Esports Teams Advance to State Playoffs, Showcasing STEM Skills and School Spirit

Focused and in the zone, an MSSM student races through Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in our gaming center. With intense concentration and a drive to win, they navigate the twists, turns, and power-ups, connecting with friends in friendly competition. Victory screen lights up the MSSM Gaming Center, marking the end of an intense match. The excitement lingers as students gather, celebrating another round of friendly competition and teamwork. An unofficial logo for the MSSM esports teams. The MSSM Penguin Logo

MSSM’s Penguin Pioneers and Turbo Chargers gear up for the Maine Esports Playoffs, representing excellence in STEM and competitive gaming.

We're proud that in our first season, we are one of the top teams in the state. I think we have a lot of team chemistry, probably because we are a boarding school, and we can make something happen.” — Niko Theriault ('25)

LIMESTONE, ME, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM), Maine’s leading STEM high school , is thrilled to announce that two of its Esports teams, the Penguin Pioneers and the Penguin Turbo Chargers, have advanced to the Maine Principals' Association (MPA) Varsity Esports Playoffs. Competing against top high school teams in Maine, these standout players have demonstrated the hard work, strategy, and commitment emblematic of MSSM’s mission to provide challenging and well-rounded educational experiences.The playoffs will take place virtually between November 18 and December 6, 2024, with championship rounds in December.The Penguin Pioneers, competing in Rocket League, and the Penguin Turbo Chargers, competing in Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, have maintained impressive records this season. Both teams have shown exceptional teamwork and skill in their inaugural season, exemplifying MSSM’s vision of holistic education that goes beyond traditional classroom learning.“Our teams worked incredibly hard this season, and we’re proud of their accomplishments and sportsmanship. Esports provides a fantastic outlet for developing key skills such as collaboration, problem-solving, and focus, which are vital both in STEM fields and beyond,” said Coach Tadd Devoe, MSSM’s IT Technician and dedicated mentor to the Esports teams. “We’re excited to see what they’ll achieve in the playoffs!”Spotlight on MSSM Esports Teams: The Penguin Pioneers and Penguin Turbo ChargersPenguin Pioneers (Rocket League): Ranked third in the league, the Penguin Pioneers are preparing for a fierce playoff against the top-seeded Noble High School’s Noble Knights and Cony High School’s RAM. Known for their synchronized teamwork and strong communication, team members Nikolias Theriault, Saketh Adabala, and Mark Hopkins have quickly established themselves as formidable competitors. As Niko Theriault, Class of ‘25, put it, “We're proud that in our first season, we are one of the top teams in the state. I think we have a lot of team chemistry, probably because we are a boarding school, and we can make something happen.” The team has garnered attention for its agility, strategic play, and unwavering focus.Penguin Turbo Chargers (Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe): Also ranked third, the Penguin Turbo Chargers, composed of Alden Hughes, Daniel Morgenthaler, Joshua Smith, and Ethan Pettyjohn, along with substitutes Ave Lightner, Roa Klepach, and Steph Sweep, are gearing up for a competitive matchup against top-ranked teams like Nokomis Kart Varsity 1 and Nokomis Kart Varsity 2 from Nokomis Regional High School. Known for their impressive speed and skill in navigating intricate tracks, the Turbo Chargers have demonstrated exceptional reflexes, quick thinking, and adaptability, making them top contenders for the playoffs.Competitive Landscape and the Road AheadIn the upcoming playoff rounds, the Penguin Pioneers and Turbo Chargers will face stiff competition from Maine’s top-ranked high school teams. This season has seen intense gameplay, with MSSM’s teams rising to meet each challenge. The Penguin Pioneers’ consistent wins have positioned them as strong contenders in Rocket League, while the Turbo Chargers have shown their skill in Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, competing neck-and-neck with top-ranked teams.MSSM’s teams are not only competing for titles but also pushing the boundaries of high school Esports, showing that competitive gaming can foster skills that extend well beyond the virtual arena. Their success reflects the dedication and discipline fostered at MSSM, where students are encouraged to explore innovative ways to apply STEM concepts and enhance their strategic thinking.Educational Value of Esports at MSSMEsports at MSSM is about much more than just competition. Games like Rocket League and Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe develop valuable skills applicable across various fields, particularly STEM. In Rocket League, players learn to work as a team, develop spatial awareness, and enhance strategic planning as they maneuver their vehicles to score goals. In Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, students enhance their decision-making, timing, and adaptability, vital skills in fast-paced situations.Through these games, students build discipline, sportsmanship, and focus. Coach Tadd Devoe emphasizes that MSSM’s Esports program serves as a training ground for teamwork, critical thinking, and quick adaptation. “Esports offers a unique learning environment where students can hone their communication and tactical skills, preparing them for challenges in both academics and real-world scenarios,” he noted.MSSM’s Commitment to Excellence and High Rankings on Niche.comAs Maine’s top-ranked public high school and STEM institution, MSSM remains dedicated to offering diverse learning experiences that extend beyond traditional academics. According to Niche.com's 2025 rankings, MSSM holds the #1 position in several categories, including Best Public High Schools in Maine and Best High School for STEM in Maine. Nationally, MSSM also ranks highly, with distinctions in categories like Best Public High School Teachers in America and Best Magnet High Schools in America.MSSM’s unique structure as a residential STEM high school enables students to immerse themselves in a variety of advanced academic and extracurricular activities, including VEX Robotics, Esports, and experiential learning projects. The school’s commitment to small class sizes, highly qualified teachers, and tailored support fosters an environment where students excel in both personal and academic growth.For students like those in the Penguin Pioneers and Turbo Chargers, MSSM provides a platform where they can apply their problem-solving and collaborative skills to an emerging field like Esports, preparing them for future opportunities in STEM fields.Looking Ahead: MSSM’s Excitement for the Playoffs and Future of EsportsAs MSSM’s Esports teams prepare to compete in the playoffs, the school is excited about the opportunities and growth that Esports brings to its students. The program has not only united team members through shared goals but also generated enthusiasm across the student body. MSSM is committed to expanding its Esports offerings, with plans to develop more teams and bring in new resources to support this dynamic program.With the playoffs on the horizon, MSSM is calling on its community of students, faculty, alumni, and supporters to cheer on the Penguin Pioneers and Turbo Chargers as they represent the school in this exciting new chapter of high school Esports.For more information on MSSM’s Esports Program and STEM curriculum, please visit MSSM’s website at www.MSSM.org

