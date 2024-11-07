PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 6, 2024 Bringing medical services closer to the people: Bong Go lauds turnover of Super Health Center in Kananga, Leyte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the turnover ceremony of the Super Health Center in Barangay Libongao in Kananga, Leyte, on Tuesday, November 5, marking a significant step forward in expanding healthcare access for residents of the area. In his message, Go, who serves as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the vital role of Super Health Centers in providing basic health services to communities that lack immediate access to larger hospitals. He emphasized that these centers are essential in decongesting hospitals by offering primary care, early disease detection, and other essential medical services to residents. Go shared that the Super Health Center model aims to deliver a comprehensive range of basic services, from outpatient care, birthing facilities, and diagnostic services, such as x-rays and laboratory tests, to more specialized services like eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology support, and physical therapy. These facilities are particularly designed to meet the needs of rural communities, allowing residents to access necessary healthcare services closer to home. "Bilang Chairman ng Committee on Health, makakaasa po kayong ipagpapatuloy ko ang pagsuporta sa mga programang katulad nito. Nakita ko ang pangangailangan sa ganitong klaseng serbisyo noon pa habang umiikot ako sa bansa. Dito na po kayong makakapagpatingin at manganak sa inyong lugar, sa halip na bumiyahe pa sa malalayong ospital," said Go. Through his collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Ted Herbosa, and support from local government leaders like Mayor Torres, Go has championed the funding for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. Kananga's Super Health Center is part of the government's broader healthcare strategy to ensure communities, especially those in underserved regions, have accessible and quality medical services bringing government closer to the people. During the event, Go's Malasakit Team gave away shirts, grocery packs, basketballs, volleyballs, and snacks to health workers in attendance. The event was also attended by other officials, such as Vice Mayor Miguel Tan, Municipal Health Officer Dra. Mylene Talde, and Dr. Antonio Ida, representative of DOH-Region 8 Regional Director Exuperia Sabalberino. Go also underscored his dedication to other health initiatives such as the Malasakit Centers program, which aims to assist indigent patients with their medical expenses. His efforts have established 166 Malasakit Centers across the country, which have collectively supported more than 15 million Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Malasakit Centers in Leyte are located at the New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City; Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City; Ormoc District Hospital in Ormoc City; and Leyte Provincial Hospital and Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital, both in Palo. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

