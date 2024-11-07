PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Bong Go lauds new local hospital laws he principally sponsored for expanded medical services in Basilan, Bulacan, Bohol, and Ilocos Norte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the recent signing of several new laws aimed at enhancing medical services across the country. These laws, all principally sponsored by Go in his role as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, are set to upgrade and expand health facilities in Basilan, Bulacan, Bohol, and Ilocos Norte, promising improved healthcare for communities in these areas. Among these developments is Republic Act No. 12056, which upgrades the Basilan General Hospital in Isabela City to a Level III hospital, now designated as the Basilan Medical Center (BMC). This upgrade will increase the hospital's capacity from 125 to 500 beds, allowing for more comprehensive services and greater accessibility for the residents of Basilan. "Hindi sapat na may ospital lang, kailangan din nating tiyakin na may sapat na kama, tamang kagamitan, at sapat na dami ng mga doktor at nars. Sa wakas, mas maginhawa at mas mabilis na serbisyo na ang maasahan ng ating mga kababayan sa Basilan," Go stated, emphasizing the importance of matching resources to the health needs of local communities. The Basilan Medical Center will now operate under the direct supervision of the Department of Health (DOH), with funding allocated for the necessary upgrades in staff and facilities. The expansion is expected to significantly improve patient care, with specialized services to meet the demands of a Level III institution. Another crucial legislative development is the amendment to Republic Act No. 11272, now under Republic Act No. 12043, which strengthens the St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan. This specialty hospital, aimed at serving maternal and pediatric patients, will maintain a minimum capacity of 100 beds, addressing the unique healthcare needs of mothers and children in Bulacan. "Isang malaking tulong ito lalo na sa mga inang hirap sa access sa ospital. Sa ganitong mga hakbang, inuuna natin ang mga pinaka-vulnerable na sektor ng ating lipunan. Ayaw nating may ina o sanggol na namamatay dahil sa kakulangan ng serbisyong medikal," Go remarked, underscoring the necessity of targeted healthcare services. In Bohol, two hospitals are also set to expand their capacities under new laws: Republic Act No. 12042 for the Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Carmen and Republic Act No. 12041 for the Teodoro B. Galagar District Hospital in Jagna. The former will see its bed capacity increase from 40 to 75 beds, while the latter will expand from 75 to 100 beds. These enhancements will be complemented by improvements in medical facilities and a corresponding increase in the workforce. Meanwhile, Republic Act No. 12040 will upgrade the Bangui District Hospital in Ilocos Norte from a Level I to a Level II district hospital. This means a significant expansion in both its services and capacity, which will soon be reflected in its upgraded facilities and expanded workforce. Go expressed gratitude for the support these measures received from both chambers of Congress and emphasized his commitment to continuing his work on healthcare reforms. "Lahat ng ito'y bahagi ng ating pagsisikap na walang Pilipino ang maiiwan sa usapin ng kalusugan. Mahalaga ang bawat buhay, at gagawin natin ang lahat para mas mapabuti ang serbisyo ng mga ospital sa bawat sulok ng bansa," he said. "Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added. The senator has made healthcare a central theme of his legislative agenda, recognizing that many Filipinos, especially in remote areas, continue to face barriers to quality healthcare. With these new laws, Go hopes to establish more equitable healthcare distribution and ensure that hospitals in underserved areas have the resources and facilities to deliver efficient medical care. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo," emphasized Go, widely recognized as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. "Naniniwala ako na ang tunay na serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Panginoon, serbisyo kay Allah." Republic Act No. 12056 was enacted on October 31. Republic Acts No. 12043, 12042, 12041, and 12040 were all signed into law on October 26. Go's leadership of the Senate Committee on Health has already led to the passage of 74 laws aimed at upgrading and establishing various public hospitals across the country.

