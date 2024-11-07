PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Bong Go hopes for enactment of Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill soon which he principally authored to boost disaster preparedness and protect dignity of victims With more than eight million Filipinos affected by Tropical Cyclones (TC) Kristine and Leon, as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on November 4, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go renewed his hope for the immediate enactment of Senate Bill No. 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Bill, as the enrolled version of the bill will now be routed to the Office of the President for approval and signing. NDRRMC, in its latest Situational Report on the combined effects of TCs Kristine and Leon, said that 8,632,035 persons, belonging to 2.2 million families, were affected by the two cyclones. The figure covers 17 regions, with 82 provinces nationwide. A total of 163,039 persons from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4-A, 5, 6, 8, 9 and Caraga were pre-emptively evacuated. NDRRMC also reported that 655,912 persons were displaced by "Kristine" and "Leon", with majority of them staying outside evacuation centers. Way before he was elected in 2019, Go has been widely recognized for his tireless effort and countless visits to victims of calamities. In all these visits, Go urged local government units to make sure that evacuees are not only given enough supplies but that their safety, privacy, and dignity are protected as well. "Bukod sa agarang tulong at bilang mambabatas, patuloy nating isinusulong na palakasin pa ang ating disaster resilience measures sa ating bansa na kamakailan ay tinukoy ng Asian Development Bank bilang most disaster-prone sa Southeast Asia. Mula 2014 hanggang 2023, umabot na sa halos 43 milyong Pilipino ang naapektuhan ng mga kalamidad," Go said earlier. The Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which Go principally authored and co-sponsored, passed its third reading in the Senate, building on his earlier advocacy for mandatory evacuation centers. This critical measure aims to provide local governments with facilities specifically designed for emergency sheltering, reducing the current reliance on schools, barangay covered courts, and alike, during crises. "Schools and barangay facilities are often used as temporary evacuation centers, but these disruptions hamper their intended functions," Go noted, stressing that purpose-built centers would minimize these operational interruptions while enhancing safety. "Panahon na rin na magkaroon sa bawat lokalidad ng ligtas at kumpleto sa supply na evacuation centers. Bukod sa kanilang kaligtasan at kalusugan, kailangan ding mapangalagaan ang dignidad ng ating evacuees," Go explained. As one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, the Philippines faces recurring threats from typhoons, floods, earthquakes, and other hazards. "It's vital to have a robust framework in place to respond effectively to these challenges." He emphasized that, in addition to the Ligtas Pinoy Centers, there is a need to pass comprehensive disaster resilience policies to fortify communities further. Senator Go also continues to push for Senate Bill No. 188, or the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This bill aims to establish a specialized government agency to centralize disaster response and recovery efforts, promoting community adaptation and resilience. "Layunin ng panukalang ito na mapalakas ang ating kakayahan sa disaster risk reduction, paghahanda, pagtugon sa emergencies, at mabilis na pagbangon pagkatapos ng mga kalamidad. Kung saka-sakaling maisabatas, magkakaroon po ng departamentong nakatutok na may cabinet-secretary level na timon. Hindi lang coordinating council o task force," he explained. He further stated that if enacted into law, the DDR would prioritize three key areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery with improved building practices. "Ibig sabihin, ito na po ang makikipag-coordinate bago dumating ang bagyo, preposition of goods, and coordination with LGUs para ilikas po ang mga kababayan natin sa ligtas na lugar. At pag-alis ng bagyo ay restoration of normalcy kaagad at rehabilitation efforts para tuluy-tuloy po silang makabangon," added Go. Go's Malasakit Team has also continuously provided immediate aid and support to typhoon affected communities nationwide. Aside from relief, Go has advocated for government programs that provide housing, livelihood, and employment support for victims to help them recover and build back better. "Nananawagan tayo sa ating national government para sa mas mabilis na paghahatid ng tulong sa mga nasalanta. Sa mga kababayan naman po natin na nasa mga ligtas na lugar, subukan po nating makatulong kahit sa maliit na paraan, subalit tiyakin din po natin ang ating kaligtasan," Go said. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya, nakatutok tayo sa anumang tulong na maaari nating maibigay sa mga biktima at mga komunidad," he added.

