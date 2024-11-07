Gauteng Acting Premier Kedibone Diale-Tlabela officially opens the upgraded K46 Road in Diepsloot, 8 Nov

Gauteng Acting Premier and MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Friday, 08 November 2024, officially open the upgraded K46 Road in Diepsloot, near Fourways.

The project – a public-private partnership between Steyn City Properties (Pty) Ltd and the Gauteng Provincial Government – involved the construction of a 7km dual carriageway linking the N14 (Diepsloot) and the Rose Road interchange.

The upgraded K46 Road serves as a critical transportation artery, contributing to the overall socio-economic development of Fourways and Diepsloot areas. This is part of the Department’s Smart Mobility strategy, which prioritises the delivery of quality road infrastructure to improve mobility and contribute to growing the economy of Gauteng.

With numerous and significant new projects currently under development in the area, the upgraded road will provide ease of travel and provide adequate capacity to accommodate increased traffic/trips generated in the new developments.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday 8 November 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: K46 Road (South-bound carriageway), Fourways/Diepsloot

For more information, please contact the Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za