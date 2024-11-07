PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Bong Go urges PhilHealth to fulfill promises to enhance health services amid rising typhoon-related diseases As the Philippines grapples with the aftermath of Typhoons Kristine and Leon, which have displaced 711,149 individuals and resulted in 151 fatalities, 134 injuries, and 21 missing persons according to NDRRMC data as of November 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reminded PhilHealth to ensure that those needing health services would be able to avail of benefits due to them, particularly in the wake of such calamities. Go specifically reminded PhilHealth of its commitment to expanded health benefits and services as outlined in the Universal Health Care Act (Republic No. Act 11223), urging the agency to be proactive in protecting Filipinos' health amid increased threats from vector-borne and waterborne diseases. "Dapat ang PhilHealth ay magiging mas mabilis at mas maayos ang benepisyong maibibigay sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa panahon ng kalamidad na katulad nito," Go stated. "Ang mga Pilipino ay hindi dapat nag-aalala pa tungkol sa gastusin sa kalusugan kapag sila ay nasalanta ng bagyo." The recent typhoons, combined with the onset of the rainy season, have increased risks of diseases such as dengue, leptospirosis, and other infections that typically surge following prolonged flooding and poor sanitation. Now, with Typhoon Marce also posing a threat, the public faces yet another potential health crisis. Go pointed out that these health risks disproportionately affect communities already devastated by the storms, and he reminded PhilHealth of its commitment to implement key benefit packages that would ease the burden on affected Filipinos. Recently, the Senate Health Committee, which Go chairs, received a formal commitment from PhilHealth regarding several new and expanded benefits that they ensured to pursue after numerous appeals from Go and other health stakeholders and amid billions of unutilized funds within its coffers. "Afterall, ang pera para sa kalusugan ng mga Pilipino ay dapat gamitin para sa kalusugan ng mga Pilipino -- ang pondo ng PhilHealth ay para sa Health!," he reiterated. PhilHealth has officially committed to assure implementation of their promises such as recommending the reduction of premium contributions; increasing case rates; expansion of benefit packages especially for the top 10 mortality diseases; provision of free medicines and assistive devices, such as eyeglasses and wheelchairs; inclusion of dental, visual, emergency and preventive care; as well as updating policies to meet the needs of Filipinos. Go has pressed PhilHealth to accelerate its other reforms following the long-overdue scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement (SPC) policy last month. While its removal was a significant step triggered by Go's consistent appeals for reform, he has also brought to light the 24-hour confinement rule, which required patients to be hospitalized for at least a day to qualify for insurance coverage. PhilHealth officials have also committed to revisit and remove this rule. PhilHealth also promised to implement various programs that include critical services particularly valuable in the current context of disaster recovery such as medical transportation benefit, scheduled for implementation by December 31, 2024, which would cover costs for timely access to healthcare for those in remote and typhoon-affected areas who are unable to reach medical facilities. Additionally, PhilHealth pledged to expand its emergency outpatient service coverage, which Go said is crucial for individuals who sustain injuries or require urgent care but are unable to access hospitals due to infrastructure damage caused by the typhoon. Go also highlighted PhilHealth's commitment to cover assistive devices--such as wheelchairs, crutches, and canes--that could benefit the elderly and injured who face additional mobility challenges following disasters. Go underscored the importance of PhilHealth's pledged support for diagnostic tests and the inclusion of chemotherapy sessions for cancer patients and treatments for other critical diseases, which are scheduled for roll-out by the end of 2024. He explained that addressing these health concerns is vital for the country's disaster response and recovery efforts, as typhoons can exacerbate existing health conditions and disrupt ongoing medical treatments. "Our typhoon victims deserve every bit of medical support, lalo na kapag may existing conditions na kailangan ng tuloy-tuloy na gamutan," he noted. "Kapag tinamaan ng ganitong kalamidad, hindi pwedeng itigil ang gamutan sa mga nangangailangan." "Lahat ng aspeto ng kalusugan, mula mata hanggang kaisipan, dapat nabibigyang pansin," Go emphasized. "Hindi pwedeng pabayaan ang mga taong nangangailangan ng mga serbisyong ito, lalo na ngayon at mataas ang banta ng sakit dulot ng mga bagyo." In closing, Go reiterated that responsive health support is essential in ensuring the safety and well-being of Filipinos amid the increasingly volatile weather patterns. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go said.

