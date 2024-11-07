PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 "Prayoridad ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs"-- Bong Go visits Angat, Bulacan to help thousands from vulnerable sectors On Wednesday, November 6, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally provided aid and relief to impoverished residents in Angat, Bulacan in collaboration with its local government led by Mayor Reynante Bautista. "Ako naman po ay patuloy na ilalapit ang serbisyong nararapat sa ating mga kababayan dahil 'yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo," said Go, often referred to as Mr. Malasakit, in his speech. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Kayo po ang dapat kong pasalamatan dahil binigyan niyo po ako ng pagkakataon na makapaglingkod at makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he added. A total of 800 qualified indigents who were also recovering from recent calamities received food packs, masks, vitamins, fans, shirts, snacks, basketballs, and volleyballs during the event's morning batch. Shoes, a watch, a cell phone, and a bicycle were also given to a few individuals. The same were given to 700 recipients of the afternoon batch as well. Through the initiative of Senator Go in coordination with the Angat local government, financial aid was disbursed to each qualified beneficiary. Go also commended the efforts of the other local leaders, including former Mayor Russel Pleyto, Vice Mayor Arvin Agustin, Councilors Wowie Santiago, Blem Cruz, Darwin Calderon, Andro Tigas, and Ramiro Osorio, among others. The senator then encouraged them to sustain their efforts for the continued growth and development of Angat and the entire province of Bulacan. "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go. Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended additional support to residents in need of medical care. He encouraged them to utilize the services of nearby Malasakit Centers, specifically at Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue City, Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, and Ospital ng San Jose del Monte City. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide particularly poor and indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs. Through RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, qualified public hospitals now feature Malasakit Centers. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting over 15 million Filipinos, as per Department of Health reports. As part of his long-term vision to strengthen the healthcare system, Senator Go supports the nationwide establishment of Super Health Centers. These centers are intended to deliver essential health services, including consultations and early disease detection, directly to communities, thereby reducing the burden on larger hospitals and improving overall public health response. "Ang mga Super Health Centers ay makakatulong hindi lamang sa regular na check-ups kundi pati na rin sa pagtugon sa mga sakit tulad ng dengue," Go noted. "With these facilities, we can provide more accessible healthcare, especially in remote areas prone to health emergencies." Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers to bring primary health services closer to communities. In Bulacan, there are 18 centers funded so far. Moreover, as the Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported various projects in Angat, such as the Construction of Flood Control Structures along the Angat River, the Construction of Multi-Purpose Building in Barangay Niugan, and the Construction of Super Health Centers in Angat. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, known for his dedicated service.

