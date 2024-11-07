PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Statement of Senator Pia S. Cayetano on Supreme Court's Decision Denying Philippine Tobacco Institute's Motion for Reconsideration on Granting Food & Drug Administration the Jurisdiction to Regulate Tobacco Products We welcome the Supreme Court's decision affirming with finality the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) regulatory authority over the health aspects of tobacco products. This ruling marks the end of a 15-year battle that began when we passed the FDA Law in 2009. For too long, the tobacco industry has attempted to exempt itself from FDA regulation, despite the fact that everyday products like shampoo, toothpaste, and household items are subject to FDA oversight. This final ruling definitively made clear that tobacco products, which have profound health implications, must be regulated by the agency specifically mandated to protect public health. The Supreme Court's decision aligns with our international commitments under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and reinforces our duty to prioritize public health protection over industry interests. This ruling provides clear direction for future policy-making regarding tobacco products and their health impacts on the Filipino people. Our priority remains the same - to protect and uphold the health of all Filipinos, especially the youth who are being targeted by tobacco companies. In this we will remain vigilant that science-backed health guidelines will be the primary basis for regulation of all tobacco products, including newer ones like vapes and e-cigarettes. The Supreme Court has spoken - health aspects of tobacco products fall squarely within FDA jurisdiction, and this authority must be exercised fully to protect public health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.