November 7, 2024 Cayetano reiterates call for direct, sustainable financial assistance to Filipino families Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday reiterated his call for providing direct, sustainable financial aid to Filipino families, aiming to close gaps in the current targeted assistance system. During the first day of plenary debates on the proposed 2025 budget with the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on November 6, 2024, Cayetano pointed to the effectiveness of providing P10,000 per family, a strategy he used during the pandemic to provide relief. "As you know, I've personally advocated P10,000 per Filipino family. We did that during the pandemic. Towards 2021, I personally felt na kailangan ng additional ayuda," he said. "So theoretically, we can actually give P10,000 per family. In fact, we can give 20 [thousand pesos] if it's P500 billion and we have 27 [million families]," he added. The discussion followed the statement of Senator Grace Poe, as the Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, highlighting the allocation of P591 billion in the 2025 budget for ayuda or aid. Cayetano noted, however, that the government's preference is for targeted assistance, which he said benefits mainly those with the right connections or those living near government offices. "The answer last year is we'd rather have it targeted. Ang problema sa targeted, if you do not have the right padrino, the right access to media or hindi mo katabi y'ung regional office, hindi rin napupunta sa poorest of the poor [ang ayuda,]" he said. Senator Grace Poe agreed with Cayetano's call for more comprehensive support, acknowledging that some of the most vulnerable sectors are often overlooked under the current system. In his remarks, Cayetano also expressed concern that the poorest of the poor may still be left out by the existing structure and advocated for a shift toward a more inclusive and sustainable form of assistance that will empower families beyond temporary relief. "So let me just put that on the table. At what point do we stop increasing yung ayuda and start increasing yung programs that are really for teaching people to fish?" he said. "We'll always need some form of ayuda. But how do we do the balance? Maybe it's time to start that discussion if it's not being discussed already," he added. Cayetano, muling nanawagan para sa direktang tulong pinansyal sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino Muling nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules na magbigay ng direktang tulong pinansyal sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino upang tuldukan ang mga kakulangan sa kasalukuyang sistema ng pamamahagi ng ayuda. Sa unang araw ng debate sa plenaryo tungkol sa 2025 national budget kasama ang Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) nitong November 6, 2024, muling ipinaalala ni Cayetano ang kanyang panukalang magbigay ng P10,000 kada pamilya, isang estratehiyang ginamit niya noong pandemya para makapagbigay ng agarang tulong. "As you know, I've personally advocated P10,000 per Filipino family. We did that during the pandemic. Towards 2021, I personally felt na kailangan ng additional ayuda," wika niya. "So theoretically, we can actually give P10,000 per family. In fact, we can give 20 [thousand pesos] if it's P500 billion and we have 27 [million families]," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Committee on Finance Chairperson Senador Grace Poe, ang kabuuang panukalang pondo para sa ayuda sa ilalim ng 2025 budget ay P591 bilyon. Punto ni Cayetano, mas gusto ng administrasyon na gawing "targeted" ang pamamahagi ng ayuda o nakakalat sa iba't ibang ahensya, isang sistema na madalas aniya ay kailangan pa ng koneksyon sa loob para makakuha. "The answer last year is we'd rather have it targeted. Ang problema sa targeted, if you do not have the right padrino, the right access to media or hindi mo katabi y'ung regional office, hindi rin napupunta sa poorest of the poor [ang ayuda,]" paliwanag ni Cayetano. Sumang-ayon naman si Poe sa panawagan ni Cayetano, at sinabing marami sa mga Pilipinong nasa vulnerable sector ang naiiwan sa kasalukuyang sistema. Nagpahayag din ng pangamba si Cayetano na hindi makarating ang tulong sa mga pinakamahihirap kung hindi babaguhin ang sistema. Sa pagtatapos niya, itinulak ng senador ang pagkakaroon ng pangmatagalang solusyon na tutulong sa mga pamilyang Pilipino na umangat sa buhay. "So let me just put that on the table. At what point do we stop increasing yung ayuda and start increasing yung programs that are really for teaching people to fish?" wika ni Cayetano. "We'll always need some form of ayuda. But how do we do the balance? Maybe it's time to start that discussion if it's not being discussed already," dagdag niya.

