President Cyril Ramaphosa: Meeting between the National Executive and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Council

Thursday, 7 November 2024

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa,

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Thami Ntuli,

Ministers and Deputy Ministers,

MECs,

Officials,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good afternoon.

I would like to thank the leadership of the provincial government for availing themselves for this meeting with members of the National Executive.

This is our second engagement, as the National Executive, with a provincial executive council.

Last week, we met with the Limpopo Provincial Government, where we said that the Seventh Democratic Administration is prioritising the alignment of the work of national, provincial and local Government.

Over the next few months we plan to meet with the leadership of all other provinces.

Cooperative governance is mandated by our Constitution.

There is an obligation for all spheres of Government to cooperate, collaborate and consult on matters of common interest – all the while respecting the scope of their respective powers and functions.

There have been notable instances of meaningful collaboration in recent years, often at times of crisis.

There was the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the civil unrest in 2021 and the devastating floods of 2022.

In all of these instances, we can point to successes. But we can also point to serious shortcomings with respect to inter-governmental coordination.

There is much that we have to learn from these experiences, and there is much that we need to build on.

Among the lessons we have learnt is that it is critical for there to be open channels of communication between provincial authorities and their counterparts at national Government.

It is our expectation that this meeting will set in motion a more structured and regular form of cooperation between the national and provincial executives.

When we launched the District Development Model back in 2019, I said that we wanted to get away from working in silos as Government.

We no longer wanted programmes and projects to be conceptualised far from the realities and conditions on the ground.

That means that we need to get closer together.

We welcome the pledge of the Government of KwaZulu-Natal to align the vision for its term with the strategic priorities adopted by the Government of National Unity.

Inclusive economic growth that creates jobs and improves the lives of our people is our overriding priority.

We note, Premier, the ongoing progress being made by the province with respect to investment promotion and attraction, particularly in the Dube Trade Port and the Richard’s Bay Industrial Development Zone.

The opening of the King Dinuzulu Innovation Valley at the Dube Trade Port promises to be a game-changer with respect to driving innovation in the IT space.

We note the progress in the rehabilitation work underway around the Port of Durban since the floods, and more generally, improvements in operations at Durban Container Terminals.

The Port of Durban is integral to the recovery of the national economy.

Later today, I will be meeting with the Presidential eThekwini Working Group to receive an overview of the progress it has made over the last six months.

We all agree on the importance of deepening our collaboration as Government, but also with the business community, labour and other social partners.

In the aftermath of the 2021 unrest we witnessed the benefits of deeper collaboration first hand.

We are encouraged that the Provincial Government is working with the respective business chambers to resolve challenges around service delivery, infrastructure development and investment attraction.

Tourism is one of the mainstays of the economy of KwaZulu-Natal.

Earlier today, I was at the unveiling ceremony for the statue of King Shaka at the King Shaka International Airport, where I spoke about the potential of this new monument to promote interest in the rich culture and history of the province.

We need to harness this interest to bring more and more tourists to this province from the rest of the country and around the world.

We are encouraged by the work underway by the province to upgrade existing tourism infrastructure, and towards resolving the longstanding challenges with water quality at some of the beaches around eThekwini.

In Limpopo last week, I said that one of the aims of this new collaborative approach must be aligning efforts that leverage the respective competitive advantages of the provinces.

With its world-class attractions, KwaZulu-Natal is perfectly poised to lead a tourism boom supported by the visa reforms being undertaken by national Government.

KwaZulu-Natal is rich in natural splendour, has vast tracts of arable land, considerable marine resources and a ready and able workforce. These are just some of the Province’s comparative advantages.

It is up to us to ensure that these endowments are harnessed for economic growth and for development.

I am accompanied today by several Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

It is their responsibility to work with the Province to build its economy and meet the needs of its people.

I was most touched by your words, Premier, at your State of the Province, where you committed yourself and your Administration to “the hope and revival that the people of this Province so desperately need”.

Having experienced a series of significant setbacks in recent years, KwaZulu-Natal has proven to be resilient and determined to recover.

You can be assured of the support of the National Executive every step of the way.

I thank you.