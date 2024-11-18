RunSensible Launches Customized Bookkeeping and Accounting Services for Law Firms

RunSensible Logo RunSensible Accounting Dashboard RunSensible Accounting: Simplifying legal finances with automated, all-in-one solutions tailored for law firms.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RunSensible, a leading innovator in legal technology, is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive, all-in-one legal practice management platform, now enhanced with tailored bookkeeping and accounting services designed specifically for law firms.

With features that optimize financial operations and reduce the burden of non-billable tasks, RunSensible aims to transform how law firms manage their practices, boost efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.

Addressing Financial Management Needs of Law Firms

RunSensible understands that law firms face unique financial challenges. Recent studies reveal that a significant portion of a lawyer’s day is spent on non-billable tasks, including accounting and financial management. Many firms struggle with these tasks, often leading to costly errors.

With RunSensible’s new “Accounting” solution, law firms can refine their financial processes, enhance accuracy, and maintain compliance with industry standards—all while dedicating more time to client service and practice growth.

"At RunSensible, our mission is to help law firms operate more efficiently by reducing the time they spend on administrative tasks," said Kaven Hendiz, CEO. "Our new accounting features are specifically designed to support law firms in managing finances with ease and precision, so they can focus on what truly matters—their clients and their growth."

Key Benefits of RunSensible’s Legal Accounting Solution:

• Save Time: Automate routine accounting and billing tasks, freeing up hours spent on non-billable work.

• Increase Accuracy: Minimize errors with real-time updates and automated features tailored for legal accounting.

• Ensure Compliance: Built-in trust accounting and financial reporting tools help firms meet regulatory requirements with ease.

Features Designed for Legal Excellence

RunSensible’s accounting tools are fully integrated into its all-in-one platform, providing law firms with a seamless experience across practice management and financial operations. Key features include:

Comprehensive Legal Accounting

RunSensible’s platform includes a complete legal accounting solution, covering trust accounting, billing, and general ledger management. Law firms can ensure compliance with industry regulations, simplify financial tasks, and reduce errors. With real-time updates and automation, firms have a reliable, efficient way to handle complex accounting requirements.

Advanced Financial Management Tools

The platform supports both cash and accrual basis accounting, automated cost tracking, and customizable charts of accounts. Law firms can efficiently manage matter costs, allocate payments accurately, and access detailed financial reports. These tools empower firms to make informed financial decisions and improve revenue management through productivity analysis and automated fee distribution.

Simplified Trust Accounting

Trust account management can be challenging for law firms, but RunSensible simplifies the process with automatic three-way reconciliation, trust reporting, and error-prevention features. Whether managing individual client ledgers or multiple trust accounts, firms can ensure compliance and expedite audits with ease.

Integrated Credit Card Processing

With RunSensible Pay (powered by Stripe), firms can accept credit card payments with no monthly fees. Clients can securely pay retainers, invoices, and other fees online, while RunSensible’s platform manages all aspects of credit card processing, including refunds and daily reconciliations, for a smooth, integrated experience.

Automated Bank Reconciliation

RunSensible’s automated bank reconciliation and transaction import features keep financial records accurate and up-to-date. Adaptive mapping rules simplify data entry, and recurring bill management ensures that office expenses are always accounted for, allowing firms to focus more on client service.

About RunSensible

RunSensible provides a best-in-class CRM and practice management platform designed to support the growth of law firms. By centralizing client information, case details, and firm operations, RunSensible empowers legal professionals to deliver superior client service and expand their practices. To learn more about how RunSensible is transforming the legal industry, visit www.runsensible.com.

