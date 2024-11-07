State to hold hearing, accept comment on amendments to wastewater treatment capacity rules

The Environmental Management Commission (EMC) is accepting public comment on proposed amendments to rules governing wastewater capacity for treatment plants and new dwelling units, as required by laws passed by the N.C. General Assembly in 2023.

A public hearing to receive comments on the amendments will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the Archdale Building in Raleigh.

Session law changes in 2023 required amendments to rules in 15A NCAC 02T .0114 and .0118. The proposed changes would amend 15A NCAC 02T .0114 to lower the water flow capacity for new dwelling units from 120 gallons per day per bedroom to 75 gallons per day per bedroom. This legislation, as amended by Session Law 2023-55, has been implemented by DEQ since Nov. 1, 2023.

The proposed changes would also amend 15A NCAC 02T .0118 to allow wastewater treatment plants in counties with population growth of more than 2%, or in counties considered to be in top 20% of the fastest-growing counties in the state, to allocate 110% of their hydraulic capacity and to increase their allocation amount to 115%, when a system expansion is within 24 months of completion. However, if the permittee exceeds its current permitted monthly flow more than once in any 12-month period, the permittee may not allocate more than 100%.

The public may make comments on the proposed amendments in-person at the public hearing.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Archdale Building, Ground Floor Hearing Room - 512 North Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604