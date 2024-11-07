K-Swiss & Master Athletics Team Up

Introducing the Hypercourt Express 2 from K-Swiss and Master Athletics

Iconic brands join forces and announce the limited edition Hypercourt Express 2

We are truly honored to be partnering with a brand like K-Swiss. They are a footwear giant in the industry, and being able to work with them has been a true game-changer for Master Athletics.” — Ben Porter

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading tennis footwear and sport brand K-Swiss and Master Athletics , a leading manufacturer of pickleball and platform tennis paddles, balls and accessories, as well as squash and tennis racquets and accessories, have teamed up to create the Hypercourt Express 2, a limited edition shoe designed specifically for those that who want to master the courts.Master Athletics GM, Ben Porter, states “We are truly honored to be partnering with a brand like K-Swiss. They are a footwear giant in the industry, and being able to work with them has been a true game-changer for Master Athletics.”“It’s been exciting to build this collaboration where we can take our #1 selling Hypercourt Express 2 and tie it to the Master Athletics DNA. Both brands are singularly focused on helping players perform their best, so this product partnership is about elevating both brands”, said Dave Malinowski, VP of K-Swiss Performance.The limited edition Hypercourt Express 2 is a light, comfortable and breathable shoe with a generous fit — making it the ideal shoe for a variety of playing styles and levels. K-Swiss’ patented Durawrap Flex, gives the shoe support with no break-in period, while Surgelite midsole technology provides all-day comfort. The Hypercourt Express 2 is available in men’s (gold) and women’s (silver) sizes at all K-Swiss retailers.About K-SwissFrom the beginning, K-Swiss was driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create a supportive, leather tennis shoe. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players.About Master AthleticsMaster Athletics was started with one simple goal in mind, to design and produce high quality and technologically advanced products to help “master your game”. Master Athletics racquets and paddles are uniquely constructed to be the strongest on the market, with proprietary design features allowing for complete customization.

