BCI and Dayton Police Partner to Review Cold-Case Homicide of Three-War Veteran

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — At the request of the Dayton Police Department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting a cold case review of the unsolved 2009 homicide of 85-year-old Army Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) North Woodall, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“The military has an ethos that you don’t leave a teammate behind,” AG Yost said. “We’re hoping on Veterans Day that someone remembers something — they heard something or saw something — and will reach out to help us get justice for this American hero.”

Woodall, a decorated veteran of World War II and the Vietnam and Korean wars, was killed on July 27, 2009, inside his home on Walton Avenue. Even though authorities collected fingerprints and DNA from the scene, the case went cold.

Fifteen years later, the Dayton Police Department, eager to do right by Woodall and his service to our country, is partnering with BCI’s Cold Case Unit to review the case.



DNA from the crime scene has been submitted to CODIS , the FBI’s national Combined DNA Index System, in hopes of finding a matching profile.

“All murders and deaths are tragedies, but this one in particular considering what Mr. Woodall had been through in his life, having served our country,” Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns said. “Especially around Veterans Day, I would love to solve this case for Mr. Woodall, and for his family.”

Tips about this case can be called in to 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or reported here.

