Pay Increases to Recruit and Retain Talent

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a series of pay increases for about 2,100 New York State employees working in professional traineeships across 46 state agencies to help attract and retain talent. Employees in these positions will receive either a 5.7 percent increase in salary or an 11.6 percent increase in salary, depending on their title. The increases reflect Governor Hochul’s commitment to affordability for New York’s employees and families, while ensuring the Empire State provides the best services and protections for all New Yorkers for generations to come.

“Every New Yorker deserves a strong, stable and equitable state government. We count on our state workers to deliver the vital services we rely on every day,” Governor Hochul said. “These pay increases will allow us to retain and attract our state agency and government employees, so that we can continue our mission to bring the highest quality support New Yorkers expect and deserve, now and into the future.”

The increases, which take effect today, will raise the salary for those in a Trainee 1 title from Grade 13 ($49,363 annually) to Grade 14 ($52,198). Salaries will also increase for those in a Trainee 2 title, from Grade 14 ($52,198) to Grade 16 ($58,247).

Traineeships are used by various state agencies for entry-level professional positions to provide on-the-job training and hands-on experience while individuals acquire necessary baseline skills. Professional traineeships typically last two years and trainees receive salary increases based on performance and achieving milestones.

Most professional two-year traineeships require a college degree or equivalent work experience. At the successful completion of a two-year traineeship, employees are promoted into entry-level positions with salaries in the range of $65,000 to $83,000 annually.

Most of the trainee positions are in the Professional Technical & Scientific Unit, which is represented by the Public Employees Federation (PEF).

The salary increase is expected to have the greatest impact at the following agencies, which currently have the largest number of eligible positions: Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Health, State Insurance Fund, Department of Transportation, Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, Office of Mental Health, Department of Civil Service, Office of Medicaid Inspector General, Department of Motor Vehicles and Office of General Services.

More than 280 trainee titles will be impacted, including specialty and language-related titles. Job titles that utilize traineeship paths include Human Resources Specialist, Administrative Specialist, Contract Management Specialist, Health Program Administrator and Business Systems Analyst.

The salary increases are just one of the many initiatives Governor Hochul has championed since taking office to strengthen and support New York’s public workforce.

Earlier this year, the Department of Civil Service launched an expanded New York Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Statewide (NY HELPS) program to assist state and local agencies in better filling vacancies open to the public. The NY HELPS program temporarily waives the civil service exam requirements for thousands of vacant State job openings open to the general public. For those remaining positions that require exams, all State exam application fees are waived through December 2025 following an agreement secured by Governor Hochul in the FY 2024 Budget.

As of September 30, more than 18,500 appointments have been made by state agencies through the NY HELPS program.

Also, the Department of Civil Service partnered with the New York State Department of Labor in establishing Centers for Careers in Government within specific Department of Labor Career Centers. At these joint-agency centers, located throughout the Empire State, professional staff from both agencies collaborate to provide comprehensive support to assist jobseekers in their job searches by helping them to learn about the State’s civil service merit and job classification systems, as well as the NY HELPS program, easing the pathway for those interested in a rewarding career in public service while growing and strengthening the Empire State’s economy.

To promote the thousands of open jobs and the breadth of career opportunities available to all, the Department of Civil Service also deployed a multi-faceted marketing and public awareness campaign this year. The campaign was featured across digital and out-of-home channels in both English and Spanish and highlighted the value of public service and the benefits and diverse opportunities available across State government.

Governor Hochul has also taken additional steps to support and bolster the State workforce, such as lifting the yearslong State hiring freeze, expanding opportunities via the Governor’s Program to Hire Individuals and Veterans with Disabilities (55/b/c), and providing funding for new testing centers across the State.

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “New York State is looking for the best and brightest to join in a rewarding career in public service. To better align with jobseekers’ expectations and to assist State agencies in an ever-increasingly competitive labor market, New York State is increasing the traineeship salaries to attract and retain more candidates to assist state agencies in fulfilling their hiring needs and provide the public with valuable and necessary services.”

New York State Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, “We commend the Governor for continuing to invest in the State workforce and recognizing the value of competitive salaries as a recruitment and retention tool. These pay increases are a good first step toward bringing State salaries in line with the private sector and retaining and recruiting highly skilled public servants. It’s critical that we address chronic understaffing, and we look forward to the continued review of compensation for State employees as a tool to bolster our ranks and strengthen our workforce.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “New York thrives on the commitment and expertise of its public servants. By increasing salaries for professional traineeships, we're not just opening doors to more enriching career paths — we're investing in the very people who keep our state running smoothly. This initiative is a clear declaration of New York’s commitment to competitive, fulfilling public sector careers, drawing forth a new wave of dedicated leaders ready to serve our state.”

To learn more about working for the State of New York and how to take the next step in pursuing a rewarding career in public service, please visit the Department of Civil Service website