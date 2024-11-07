Bands Can Now Add 3D Motion to Album Art on Apple Music with Immersity AI

Immersity AI Apple Music Album Motion support gives artists and labels a simple way to transform their album art with 3D depth and motion.

Immersive Artwork in a Couple of Clicks; Export Perfectly Outputs to Apple’s Specifications

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Leia Inc. releases dedicated Apple Music exports in Immersity AI , giving artists and labels a simple way to transform their album art with 3D depth and motion. Immersive animated graphics can now be created without a significant label design budget or 3D experience — all within minutes.“Album covers set the scene for listeners, providing a glimpse into a piece’s mood or vision before you hit play,” said Fabio Esposito, CEO of Leia Inc. “With Immersity AI, these covers go beyond static visuals, transforming into immersive, dynamic pieces that engage listeners in more than just the music.”To create these assets, a user simply uploads their album art to Immersity AI, dials in their motion preferences with its push-button presets, and then exports for Apple Music. This export is already formatted to Apple Music’s Album Motion specifications, including the required 3:4 and 1:1 images and the platform’s preferred blurred backgrounds.“Animated album artwork is something I’ve fantasized about for a long time, ever since I started making my own album covers,” said August Kamp, musician. “I’m very happy to see it done so thoughtfully and love the fact that Immersity’s animations only subtly change the cover image, as it’s an image I created with great intentionality. The result is gentle and non-distracting, which gives me a bespoke and hypnotic feeling when I stare. It is truly additive to the experience of listening."Apple Motion support is the second major Immersity AI feature to hit in 2024, following June’s 2D-to-3D video conversion announcement. Since launch, the Immersity AI toolset has continued to grow, amassing 4 million users — with 300,000 more being added every month. Built on a proprietary Neural Depth Engine, Immersity AI is unique in its ability to create stunning levels of depth from 2D sources, making 3D even more accessible to both professional and non-professional users alike.Immersity AI’s breakthrough algorithm is able to create predictably high levels of detail because it’s been trained on millions of exclusive 3D images, generated with Leia’s Neural Depth technology. While this underlying technology will continue to evolve, it is already powering a range of platforms, including mobile, display, and XR devices.Pricing and AvailabilityImmersity AI is available now via immersity.ai. Pricing is credit-based, starting with $5 for 500 credits for one Apple Music Album Motion export package. The full breakdown for all Immersity AI conversions, including video, can be found on Immersity AI’s Apple Music Page About Leia Inc.Leia Inc. offers the only technology providing immersive experiences to consumers on any device—today. With its integrated platform of hardware, software and AI, LeiaSR 2D-3D switchable displays offer unparalleled immersion. While its Immersity AI web application, built on Neural Depth technology, turns content into immersive content by converting images and videos into 3D. Born from pioneering research at HP Labs and Philips, this breakthrough technology leverages advanced optics and AI to make immersive experiences accessible to anyone, anywhere, on any device. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

