Georgians Have More Time to Apply for Assistance after Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA – At the request of the state of Georgia, homeowners and renters in counties approved for individual assistance due to Hurricane Helene or Tropical Storm Debby now have until Jan. 7, 2025, to apply for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters with damage and losses related to Tropical Storm Debby whose primary home is in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long and Screven counties may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for serious needs, displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.

Likewise, homeowners and renters with damage and losses related to Hurricane Helene whose primary home is in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne Wheeler, and Wilkes counties may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for serious needs, displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.

People with damage related to Hurricane Helene and/or Tropical Storm Debby, damage Aug. 4-22, must apply separately for assistance for each disaster, but only once for each disaster. People with homeowners, renters or flood insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If an insurance policy does not cover all disaster expenses, people may be eligible for federal assistance.

The quickest way to apply is online on DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center in person, by using the FEMA App, or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.