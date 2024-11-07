ManTech Establishes Defense Advisory Board

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI), Cyber and mission-focused technology solutions, today announced the formation of the company’s first Defense Advisory Board. The board will help ManTech’s Defense Sector Leadership continue to grow in the federal market with industry and strategic insights that advance innovation, capabilities and mission success for the company’s Defense clients.

“ManTech has defended our nation’s most critical cyber, AI, data and digital mission needs against the most persistent threats our nation has faced on land, sea, air, space and cyberspace,” said ManTech Defense Sector President and Chairman of the Defense Advisory Board, David Hathaway. “Our Defense Advisory Board members bring extraordinary insight and expertise to ManTech’s core strategic objective – defending national security, whatever the need, whatever the mission.”

Members of ManTech’s Defense Advisory Board include:

Lieutenant General Bill Bender, U.S. Air Force, Retired: General Bender led three directorates and supported 54,000 cyber operations and support personnel worldwide. He had overall responsibility of the Air Force’s Information Technology portfolio as the senior authority for Information Technology investment strategy, networks and network-centric policies, communications, information resources management and information assurance.

Rear Admiral Kathleen Creighton, U.S Navy, Retired: Rear Admiral Creighton served as Director, Command, Control, Communications and Computers (J6), USINDOPACOM, Deputy Commander, Joint Force Headquarters Department of Defense Information Network, and Director, Information Warfare (IW) Integration on the Chief of Naval Operations staff. She developed Navy IW strategic priorities, resources and requirements management and delivered C4ISR, electronic warfare and IW capabilities. Today, Creighton is an Independent Director for ManTech and the West Bend Insurance Company.

Vice Admiral Peter H. Daly, U.S. Navy, Retired: Vice Admiral Daly was a career Surface Warfare officer who commanded at sea at all levels through command of a Carrier Strike Group. He also served as Chief Executive Officer and Publisher of the United States Naval Institute from 2011 to 2023. As CEO, Daly led a dramatic revitalization of the Naval Institute, developing and executing strategic plans that restored prestige, put the Institute on a solid financial footing and preserved the independence of the 150-year-old forum.

Honorable Claire Grady: Ms. Grady is Senior Vice President of Strategy at ManTech. Previously she served as Director of Defense Procurement and Acquisition Policy at the Department of Defense (DoD), where she oversaw execution of $300 billion in annual acquisition spend, led strategic services acquisitions and drove innovation in procurement for DoD and the federal government.

Lieutenant General Michael Groen, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired: Lieutenant General Groen served more than 36 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, culminating as Director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and senior executive for AI in the DoD. He previously served at the National Security Agency, overseeing Computer Network Operations and as the Director of Joint Staff Intelligence working closely with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Secretary of Defense.

Lieutenant General Alan Lynn, U.S. Army, Retired: General Lynn has served in leadership positions in both the military and private sectors. In the private sector he was Vice President of Engineering for Cisco’s Emerging Technology and Incubation. During his military career, he was a leading tech innovator in cyber, cloud and mobility, transforming technology development, innovation and deployment throughout the DoD. As Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) he organized and managed the third largest network in the world - the government’s root hub to the internet - ensuring IT superiority for U.S combat forces and allied nations. He has managed classified and unclassified networks for all branches of the military and White House, and as Commander of Joint Forces HQ in Fort Meade, MD, Lynn was responsible to the Commander, CYBERCOMMAND for cyber protection for all of DoD and the White House.

Major General Kurt Sonntag, U.S. Army, Retired: As Commanding General for the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center & School at Fort Bragg, NC, General Sonntag was responsible for the training and education of U.S. Army Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations and Special Forces Soldiers. He also oversaw modernization and development for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. His prior assignments included commanding Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and commanded Special Operations Command South in Homestead, Florida.



About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies as a 55-year Industry Partner with the Federal Government. We are a leading mission and enterprise technology provider that powers AI, full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, high-end digital engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 703-498-7315

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f027b322-8361-4d5b-a229-ff6c3dcfc55e

David Hathaway, ManTech Defense Sector President and Chairman of the Defense Advisory Board Our Defense Advisory Board members bring extraordinary insight and expertise to ManTech’s core strategic objective – defending national security, whatever the need, whatever the mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.