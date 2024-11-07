Presenting “How I Use My Kid Power at Home” by Dr. Sally Shinn

FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shinn Publishing is proud to announce the release of “How I Use My Kid Power at Home," a book for children that is practical and inspiring, written by Dr. Sally Shinn. This illuminating manual provides young children with an impetus to partake in household chores, enabling them to gain resilience, confidence, and important life skills right from an early age. Dr. Sally Shinn is a mother of four daughters and has ten grandchildren. She draws upon her own life experiences gained through years spent in various educational settings. A career motivated by mental health, resilience, and welfare concerns has seen Shinn work with kids belonging to different abilities and ages, plus their parents, all her life. Some measures of her professional life include teaching children with special needs, offering parent education programs, and lobbying for families. In this light, Shinn’s latest book, titled “How I Use My Kid Power at Home,” reflects her unwavering dedication to leading children into successful adulthood as well as healthy adulthood.This book, titled “How I Use My Kid Power at Home," is an option to deal with the increasing worry regarding mental health problems in young people, such as depression, addiction, and suicide rates. In this book, Dr. Sally Shinn makes a case for bringing hope to many families by showing them how important it is to have their kids participate in home chores from an early age. Drawing from her life experiences as a parent, teacher, and observer of family relations, Shinn argues that children are well-able and willing to help their parents around the house. The publication provides 20 ways that a four-year-old can help with household chores, thereby giving practical tips for teaching parents and caregivers about parenting styles involving children. Research presented in the text supports early involvement in household tasks. According to studies by the Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, PubMed.gov, and the University of Minnesota, academic performance, life satisfaction, and future success are positively affected by chores.Themes:• Resilience• Confidence• Contribution• HelperThis book is useful for families with young children from diverse backgrounds. It helps parents instill responsibility and self-reliance in their children while keeping the house organized. Children have an understanding of their powers at home. How do you think they are supposed to use it? An English edition of this book goes for sale on online platforms, including Amazon, and major bookstores too. This book is meant to change the lives of families by assisting in making a harmonious and orderly home for parents and kids alike. Ultimately, the parents will benefit too!Dr. Sally Shinn was born in Dennison, Ohio. She was raised in different places in, Ohio—Martins, Ferry (Appalachia), and Worthington (suburbia). After obtaining special and elementary degree in education from Bowling Green State University, Dr. Sally Shinn pursued her M.S. degree from Ohio State University and received her doctorate from Nova Southeastern University. During her teaching career, she had many experiences, including serving students from low-income families as well as the inner-city areas, along with helping juvenile delinquents. She has worked either as the Executive Director of the Space Coast Early Intervention Center, a center that combined typical preschool children with those diagnosed with special needs and or Homeless Liaison for Brevard Schools, with a focus on provision of steady education support those who don’t have stable housing situations. Since the inception of her profession, Shinn has been associated with various initiatives and programs that target child and family improvement. This can be observed in her contributions as well as the work she did voluntarily towards community service and mental health, among other endeavors.• Contributor Prior Work:• Homeless Liaison for Brevard Public Schools (BPS), where they had 2750+ homeless students identified in Brevard County Schools of Florida, with 74,000 students enrolled.• Executive Director of the Space Coast Early Intervention Center• Teen Parent Resource Teacher for BPS• Resource Teacher for PreK Disabilities Students• Director of Parent Education for Eastern Florida State College• Teacher for severely Behavioral Disordered middle school students• Supervisor for Special Education Programs in Ohio• Artist and custom artwork designer for interior designers• Talks about the increasing worry regarding mentalhealth problems in young people, such as depression, addiction, and suicide rates.Contributor Affiliations:• Brevard County, University of Florida Agricultural Master Gardener Program• St. Stephen’s Way – affordable housing for homeless families in Melbourne, Florida• Mathew's Hope for Homeless volunteer in Cocoa, Florida• Board member for Lawndale, a historic home in Rockledge, Florida• Brevard Achievement Center – Arts for All• Take Stock in Children Mentor for high school students• Brevard Schools Foundation, Brevard County School District• Central Brevard Art Association• Advisory Board for Eckerd Connect, which provides and shares solutions that promote the well-being of those in need.Dr. Sally Shinn’s “How I Use My Kid Power at Home” is a book dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families. Parents can get practical advice on child nurturing from this book based on extensive research aimed at creating children who are responsible, independent-minded, and resilient.For further information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:Publishing: Sally Shinn PublishingEmail: info@stellarliterary.comPhone: 1-888-945-8513Website: sallyshinn.com Sally Shinn Publishing is committed to producing works that inspire and uplift readers by supporting writers focusing on personal development and stimulating family lives to be able to give families great resources for building healthy home environments.This press release is hereby focusing on Dr. Sally Shinn’s most recent book, which emphasizes why it is significant to involve children in house chores and how good such involvement can be. Moreover, the detailed contact details provide easy access to any inquiries or requests for an interview from interested individuals.

