Award-Winning Authors Reveal Upcoming Tale: Do I Stink?
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved storytellers NM Reed and McCarthy Preston are set to release a new picture book that promises laughter, learning, and heartwarming moments. Titled Do I Stink? A Littlest Coyote Story, the book is the latest work from the award-winning duo known for their playful storytelling and a catalog of over 60 titles.
In this charming tale, the Littlest Coyote is told he "stinks"—but he doesn’t understand what that means. Determined to find answers, he and his girl venture across the farm to ask a variety of animals, each offering a different (and hilarious) perspective. With expressive illustrations and a delightful narrative, the book explores themes of self-awareness, identity, and resilience—all with a healthy dose of humor.
Do I Stink? is ideal for young readers who love animal stories, farm adventures, and gentle life lessons wrapped in fun. Set against a rural backdrop and filled with family-friendly charm, the story encourages curiosity and confidence in a way that children will adore.
Following a successful showcase at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy, anticipation is already building around this upcoming release.
Title: Do I Stink? A Littlest Coyote Story
Authors: NM Reed & McCarthy Preston
Genre: Children’s Picture Book
Publisher Website: TatteredUnicornPublishing.com
Amazon Link (Preorder Coming Soon): View on Amazon
For media inquiries, advanced review copies, or event opportunities, please contact:
press@tatteredunicornpublishing.com
Martin Bower
