'They Call Me Coach' by Stephone Leary: A Journey of Triumph, Hope, and Transformation

From Houston’s Ghettos to Success: A Journey of Empowerment

CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his compelling new book, They Call Me Coach : "If I Can, You Can", Stephone Leary shares the remarkable story of his rise from Houston’s Third Ward to achieving success as a basketball player, coach, and business owner. Raised by a single mother with six siblings, Leary's journey highlights perseverance, mentorship, and the strength of community. Promoted by Atticus Publishing, this inspiring memoir encourages readers to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams.The book takes readers through pivotal moments in Leary's life, including a life-changing encounter with Hall of Fame basketball coach "Pistol" Pete Maravich and the support of a white family who took him in and guided him toward success. With the help of his coaches and mentors, Leary earned a basketball scholarship and pursued a career that led him to become an NCAA Division 1 Assistant Coach and a Division 2 Head Coach.Leary's coaching experience spans over 11 years at the high school level and 8 years at the college level, including four years at his alma mater, LibertyUniversity, and additional time at Palm Beach Atlantic University (2005-2007) and Texas A&M International University (2007-2009). He is no longer in the NBA agent or trainer business, a role he held from 2009-2011, but continues to focus on training and running his AAU program.Leary’s life experiences form the foundation of his motivational message: If I could make it, so can you. His story is a testament to the importance of determination, hard work, and believing in oneself, regardless of the odds.In addition to They Call Me Coach, Leary has also authored The Elevated Soul , a book that challenges readers to see beyond their current struggles and recognize the strength and potential within themselves. Through both books, Leary’s message is clear: no matter what you've been through, you are more than what you see.Leary’s adoption by a white family became a source of reflection during the George Floyd situation, and he felt compelled to shed some positivity amidst the racial tensions. His experiences during this time also influenced his writing, as he sought to bring hope and encouragement to others facing challenges.As a former college basketball player and coach, Leary's life is filled with accomplishments. Today, he runs Reaching New Heights Basketball/Shooting Stars AAU and Training Program, helping young athletes reach their full potential. He is also an inventor, patent holder, author, and motivational speaker.About the AuthorStephone Leary is a former college basketball player and coach, with 11 years of high school coaching experience and 8 years at the college level. He now runs Reaching New Heights Basketball/Shooting Stars AAU and Training Program, focusing on training and mentoring young athletes. He is also an author, inventor, and motivational speaker.

