Plan Ahead—Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend Is February 28–March 2, 2025

November 7, 2024

Concord, NH – The foliage has passed peak in much of the Granite State, which means it’s time for snowmobile enthusiasts nationwide to start planning for New Hampshire’s Open Snowmobile Registration weekend. From Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 2, 2025, riders from throughout New England, as well as those from all around the U.S. and Canada, will have the opportunity to explore the over 7,000 miles of picturesque trails New Hampshire has to offer snowmobilers.

During the 3-day Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend, sleds legally registered to ride in other states and provinces will be able to operate on New Hampshire’s trails without having to register in the state. All New Hampshire laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced, including speed limits, safety equipment, carrying signed landowner permission letters, compliant exhaust systems relative to noise and decibel levels, and youth operation standards.

“This weekend is one of the highlights of the winter for many resident and non-resident riders,” said NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Captain Michael Eastman, who coordinates snowmobile and off-highway recreational vehicle enforcement, registration, and safety education for the Department. “It’s a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore some of the most beautiful parts of the state that can be most easily accessed by snowmobile in the winter.”

Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend is an annual event, and New Hampshire resident snowmobile enthusiasts should look to other New England states and Canadian provinces for similar Open Snowmobile Registration weekends in January and February of 2025.

For information on snowmobiling, including rules and regulations in New Hampshire, visit www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/ohrv. Learn more about New Hampshire’s extensive trail system at www.nhtrails.org. Become familiar with local snowmobile clubs and services at www.nhsa.com.